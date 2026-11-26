THE. GAME. Ohio State hosts Michigan on Saturday in a Week 13 rivalry showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.

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Michigan at No. 21 Ohio State Odds

Moneyline

Ohio State: -425

Michigan: +330

Spread

Ohio State -10: -108

Michigan +10: -112

Over/Under

Over 37.5: -110

Under 37.5: -110

Michigan at No. 21 Ohio State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak to Michigan with a 27-9 win in Ann Arbor last season. The Buckeyes outgained the Wolverines 419-163 and held the ball for more than 40 minutes.

The team that rushes for more yards has won 24 straight meetings in The Game. Ohio State ranks 15th in the FBS in rushing defense (100.3 yards allowed per game), while Michigan ranks 99th in rushing offense (135.7 yards per game).

Ohio State has averaged 26.0 points per game over its last 11 games against Power Four opponents, compared with 15.6 for Michigan over the same number of games.

Jeremiah Smith leads the FBS with 1,482 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns. He’s scored in both career games against Michigan, which held him under 50 receiving yards each time.

Michigan has the Big Ten’s worst turnover margin (minus-8) and has lost the turnover battle in seven of 11 games this season.

Michigan is 5-2 and averages 22.0 points with Bryce Underwood starting, compared with 1-3 and 11.8 points with Tommy Carr. Underwood returned to the lineup last week as Michigan handed No. 4 UCLA its first loss, 18-16 in triple overtime.

Michigan has won the last two meetings in Columbus, outrushing Ohio State by an average of 102 yards per game. The Buckeyes’ last home win in the rivalry came in 2018.

The Pick: Ohio State -10

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan