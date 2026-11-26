College Football
College Football
Ohio State vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 13
Updated Nov. 26, 2026 5:18 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
THE. GAME. Ohio State hosts Michigan on Saturday in a Week 13 rivalry showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.
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Moneyline
- Ohio State: -425
- Michigan: +330
Spread
- Ohio State -10: -108
- Michigan +10: -112
Over/Under
- Over 37.5: -110
- Under 37.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak to Michigan with a 27-9 win in Ann Arbor last season. The Buckeyes outgained the Wolverines 419-163 and held the ball for more than 40 minutes.
- The team that rushes for more yards has won 24 straight meetings in The Game. Ohio State ranks 15th in the FBS in rushing defense (100.3 yards allowed per game), while Michigan ranks 99th in rushing offense (135.7 yards per game).
- Ohio State has averaged 26.0 points per game over its last 11 games against Power Four opponents, compared with 15.6 for Michigan over the same number of games.
- Jeremiah Smith leads the FBS with 1,482 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns. He’s scored in both career games against Michigan, which held him under 50 receiving yards each time.
- Michigan has the Big Ten’s worst turnover margin (minus-8) and has lost the turnover battle in seven of 11 games this season.
- Michigan is 5-2 and averages 22.0 points with Bryce Underwood starting, compared with 1-3 and 11.8 points with Tommy Carr. Underwood returned to the lineup last week as Michigan handed No. 4 UCLA its first loss, 18-16 in triple overtime.
- Michigan has won the last two meetings in Columbus, outrushing Ohio State by an average of 102 yards per game. The Buckeyes’ last home win in the rivalry came in 2018.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 27, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH
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