Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 20.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars.

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League: NBA

Spread: Nuggets -1.5

Moneyline: Nuggets -119, Rockets +101

O/U: 226.5

Injury Info: Rockets – Alperen Şengün (eye - game-time decision), Steven Adams (quad - questionable), Clint Capela (ankle - questionable); Nuggets – Julian Strawther (knee - out)

What To Know: This is an NBA Cup West Group A game. The Rockets (12-4) are 1-1 in group play and have won five of their last six, including Wednesday’s win over Indiana. Sengun is the big question tonight. He averages 21.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists, but he left that game after being poked in both eyes and has a scratched cornea. Kevin Durant (21.3 points), Amen Thompson (15.7) and Jabari Smith Jr. (15.3) carry the rest of the scoring. The Nuggets (8-5) are 1-0 in Cup play and rallied from 17 down to beat Boston 105-101 on Wednesday. Denver is just 3-3 at home and has failed to cover in four straight home games against Western Conference teams. Jamal Murray averages 25.7 points, and Nikola Jokić adds 10.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists. Houston won the first meeting 110-100 on Nov. 9 despite 38 points from Murray. Denver has still won and covered five of the last seven meetings, and the Under has hit in three straight. Houston is 11-5 ATS.

League: CFB

Spread: Duke -12.5

Moneyline: Duke -535, Clemson +400

O/U: 41.5

Injury Info: Clemson – Tait Reynolds (knee - out for season), Christopher Vizzina (concussion - questionable)

What To Know: Duke (7-3, 4-3 ACC) is the defending ACC champion and is still in the race for the title game after a close loss at first-place Miami. Nate Sheppard ran up 224 scrimmage yards in that game, the most by one player against Miami in nearly six years. The Blue Devils are 8-2 ATS and allow just 15.3 points per game (13th). Clemson (6-4, 4-3) has an even bigger problem at quarterback. Reynolds is done for the year, and Vizzina is in concussion protocol. Trent Pearman went 2-of-6 for 6 yards in last week’s 20-6 home loss to Georgia Tech, and freshman Brock Bradley is the other option. The Tigers score just 21 points per game (119th) and are 4-6 ATS. The defense is still strong, holding seven of its last nine opponents to 20 or fewer points. The Under is 6-4 for both teams, and Clemson is 11-1-1 to the Under in its last 13 games after allowing 200+ rushing yards. Duke QB Walker Eget completes just 38.8% of his passes under pressure, with no TDs and three INTs.

League: CFB

Spread: Oregon -17.5

Moneyline: Oregon -950, Michigan State +625

O/U: 44.5

Injury Info: Oregon – Dante Moore (undisclosed - out), Jordon Davison (lower leg - out); Michigan State – Alessio Milivojevic (arm - out), Cam Fancher (knee - questionable)

What To Know: Oregon (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) has won three straight and averaged 35.3 points in those games. The Ducks are 7-3 with Dylan Raiola at QB and 3-0 ATS in their last three, though they’re 5-5 ATS on the season. Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan both went over 100 receiving yards against Michigan, and Matayo Uiagalelei has 9.5 sacks. Michigan State (3-7, 1-6) is on a short week after losing to Washington, and its QB room is thin. Milivojevic is out and Fancher is questionable, so true freshman Kayd Coffman (4-of-11, 1 TD, 1 INT) could start. The Spartans score just 18.8 points per game (130th) and rank 128th in EPA per play. The Under is 8-2 in their games, compared with 6-4 to the Over for Oregon. Oregon is 20-4 on the road since 2022, but it has lost all three meetings played in Michigan. Michigan State is 13-0 at home on Friday nights since 2011.

League: Men’s CBK

Spread: Indiana -2.5

Moneyline: Indiana -155, Kentucky +130

O/U: 154.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: This one is at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Indiana (5-0) has already beaten Syracuse and Arkansas (81-76), and KenPom projects a tight 80-78 Hoosiers win. Kentucky (4-1) was blown out 89-69 by Kansas on Nov. 11 and needed a last-second 3 to get past Northern Arizona. Malachi Moreno (14.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists) leads the Wildcats, and his matchup with Indiana center Samet Yigitoglu could decide the game. Diallo adds 14.2 points (including 24 against Kansas), Wilkins 11.2 and Mason Williams 8.6. Andrija Momcilovic has gone just 14-of-35 from 3. Kentucky ranks 34th nationally in effective field-goal percentage, compared with 79th for Indiana. Kentucky leads the all-time series 33-25 and won last season’s meeting 72-60 at Rupp Arena in December.

League: Men’s CBK

Spread: Georgia -8.5

Moneyline: Georgia -395, Georgia Tech +310

O/U: 166.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: Both teams are 5-0 heading into the in-state rivalry at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia (5-0) has its best win of the year after coming back from nine down in the second half to win 78-70 at North Carolina. Kanon Catchings had 21 points and a career-high 11 rebounds there and was named National Player of the Week. The Bulldogs score 86.8 points per game with a +18.2 margin, and they average just 7.6 turnovers per game, which leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally. Blue Cain leads them at 15.8 points. Georgia Tech (5-0) is off to its first 5-0 start in two decades under first-year coach Scott Cross, though it squeaked past UNC Asheville 75-74. The Yellow Jackets have 13 new players and no returning starters. Tylis Jordan leads them with 17.0 points, Kam Craft adds 13.8 and Jackson Fields grabs 7.4 rebounds. This is their first game this season against a power-conference opponent. Georgia has won eight of the last 10 meetings and three straight, including 92-87 last season and its last trip to McCamish in 2024. Tech still leads the all-time series 107-94.