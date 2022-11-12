College Football Heisman Watch: C.J. Stroud, Hendon Hooker, Caleb Williams rule Week 11 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Every once in a while, someone has a huge game to make a move in the Heisman Trophy chase. That's why it has been so fun to watch the ups and downs from week to week.

But for the last few weeks, three players have stood out above the rest. Those three — all quarterbacks — continued to make their marks with strong outings in Week 11.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, who has led these rankings for much of the season, as well as Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and USC's Caleb Williams, all strengthened their positions this week. And in the case of Stroud and Hooker, they shook off tough outings from the previous week to do so.

How will things shake out as we enter the stretch run? See how the leading Heisman candidates heading into Week 11 fared this week.

Note: Players are ranked by FOX Bet odds entering Week 11.

1. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud +175 ( bet $10 to win $27.50 total )

The Buckeyes have had plenty of injuries on offense this season, with running back Miyan Williams the latest to get hurt on Saturday. Stroud seems more than capable of shouldering the load, however, which he proved in a 56-14 win over Indiana.

The star quarterback and Heisman front-runner was his typical dominant self against the Hoosiers, completing 17 of 28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdown passes, and he didn't throw any interceptions.

Marvin Harrison Jr. catches a dime from C.J. Stroud Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. connected with C.J. Stroud on a 58-yard TD against Indiana on Saturday.

Week 10 rank: 2

Trending: Steady.

Next: At Maryland on Nov. 19.

2: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker +275 ( bet $10 to win $37.50 total )

It's nice not to have to face that nasty Georgia defense, and Hooker certainly took advantage Saturday. One week after struggling against the Bulldogs, the Vols QB got back to putting up video game numbers in a 66-24 victory over Missouri.

Hooker passed for 355 yards on 25-for-35 passing, tossing three TD passes and zero interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 50 yards and another score. He now has 24 touchdown passes and just two interceptions on the season.

Week 10 rank: 1

Trending: Up.

Next: At South Carolina on Nov. 19.

3. USC QB Caleb Williams +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

The story of USC's 55-17 win over Colorado on Friday night was probably the injury to Travis Dye, but Williams was as steady as ever in an easy victory. He did throw an interception in the contest, and only completed 14 of his 26 pass attempts. But those 14 completions went for 268 yards, and three of them went for touchdowns.

Caleb Williams finds Tahj Washington for 61-yard TD USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams hit receiver Tahj Washington on the 61-yard touchdown strike against Colorado.

Week 10 rank: T3

Trending: Steady.

Next: At UCLA on Nov. 19.

4. Michigan RB Blake Corum +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Corum continues to be the engine that makes the Wolverines offense go. Corum was unstoppable against Nebraska on Saturday, and so was Michigan in a 34-3 victory.

The junior rushed for 162 yards on 28 carries and scored his 17th touchdown of the season. Corum has now rushed for 1,349 yards on the season, top-five in the nation.

Week 10 rank: T3

Trending: Steady.

Next: Vs. Illinois on Nov. 19.

5. Oregon QB Bo Nix +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Nix was solid against Washington on Saturday, completing 19 of 28 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns, without an interception. He also carried the ball nine for 59 yards and another score.

On the flip side, his first-half fumble took away a scoring opportunity for the Ducks, which proved costly in a 37-34 defeat. He also missed a series late in the game with an injury, and when he returned for the final drive did not show the same level of mobility.

Still, when you lead an offense that racks up 592 yards and still lose, perhaps blame should be cast somewhere other than Nix and the offense.

Oregon's Bo Nix throws gorgeous TD pass Bo Nix connected with Dont'e Thornton with a long scoring pass vs. Washington on Saturday.

Week 10 rank: T5

Trending: Down.

Next: Vs. Utah on Nov. 19.

6. North Carolina QB Drake Maye +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Maye should probably be higher in these rankings, and perhaps he would be if he wasn't a freshman. The quarterback was brilliant again Saturday, passing for 448 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for 71 yards and a score on the ground, and avoiding any turnovers in a 36-34 win over Wake Forest.

What can't the kid do?

Week 10 rank: T5

Trending: Up.

Next: Vs. Georgia Tech on Nov. 19.

7. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Another game, another easy victory for the Bulldogs — this time a 45-19 rout of Mississippi State.

It was a mixed day for Bennett, though. While the veteran quarterback passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns, those two interceptions might not look too good to Heisman voters.

Week 10 rank: Unranked

Trending: Down.

Next: At Kentucky on Nov. 19.

8. Alabama QB Bryce Young +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

The Crimson Tide bounced back nicely from a tough loss to LSU last week, gritting their way to a tough victory over a strong Ole Miss squad.

Young was a huge part of that, of course. The defending Heisman winner didn't push the envelope too much, completing 21 of 33 passes for just 209 yards. But he was efficient, extended plays with his feet, and took care of the ball, throwing three touchdown passes without an interception. Most importantly, the Tide earned the victory to improve to 8-2.

Week 10 rank: T8

Trending: Steady.

Next: Vs. Austin Peay on Nov. 19.

9. TCU QB Max Duggan +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

It was a quiet night for Duggan and the TCU offense. While the No. 4 Horned Frogs remained unbeaten with a 17-10 victory over No. 18 Texas, it was the defense that saved the day.

Duggan did complete 65.6% of his passes, but went for only 124 yards. And while he did throw a touchdown pass, it was his fumble in the closing minutes that was returned for a touchdown and allowed the Longhorns to make things interesting.

The QB will surely take the win, but overall it was not a good day for his Heisman hopes.

No. 4 TCU stays undefeated RJ Young reacts to No. 4 TCU's 17-10 victory over No. 18 Texas, and explains why this game was so vital for TCU to win.

Week 10 rank: 7

Trending: Down.

Next: At Baylor on Nov. 19.

10. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Currently playing vs. Arizona.

Week 10 rank: Unranked

Trending: Steady.

Next: Vs. USC on Nov. 19.

Read more:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more