No. 2 Ohio State loses Miyan Williams in 56-14 rout of Indiana
No. 2 Ohio State loses Miyan Williams in 56-14 rout of Indiana

1 hour ago

Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J. Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 on Saturday.

Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be helped to a cart and taken to the locker room with 2:17 left in the half. That came after the Buckeyes had pushed the score to 28-7 on Williams’ 48-yard scoring run.

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams went down with a foot injury and wa carted off during Saturday's game against Indiana.

Williams has carried the load for the Ohio State running game the last two games with TreVeyon Henderson out with injury. Ohio State hasn’t disclosed a timetable for Henderson’s return but could certainly run into some difficulty if both experienced backs are still on the shelf for the showdown with No. 3 Michigan in two weeks.

Freshman Dallen Hayden moved up to be the No. 1 back, rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Xavier Johnson lined up as a back and ran for a 71-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) had piled up 377 yards by the time Williams left the game and seemed to be back on track after struggling to beat Northwestern on a windy day the previous week. They finished with 662.

Stroud, who passed for a season-low 76 yards against Northwestern, was 17 for 28 for 297 yards against the Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6), throwing two touchdown passes to tight end Cade Stover and one each to Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kamryn Babb.

Miyan Williams ran to the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown on Saturday.

Indiana’s starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, who returned after sitting out last week’s loss to Penn State with an injury, didn’t last long. After the Hoosiers went three-and-out on their first three possessions, Bazelak was benched in favor of Dexter Williams II, who threw for two touchdowns, their only scores of the day.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The Hoosiers’ disappointing season continues with another rout. Coach Tom Allen committed to Bazelak as the starting QB early in the week, but Williams might be his No. 1 guy now.

Ohio State: The health of the two star running backs will be the big issue going forward as the Buckeyes travel to Maryland next week and host Michigan on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Given how little the program will disclose about injuries, it may remain murky. On the bright side, there’s nothing wrong with the Buckeyes’ passing game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

