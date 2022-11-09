College Football Ohio State-Indiana, Oregon-Washington: Week 11 by the numbers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 2 Ohio State will try to improve to 10-0 Saturday when it plays host to Indiana on FOX Big Noon Kickoff.

The Buckeyes are trying to remain one of two undefeated teams in the Big Ten (No. 3 Michigan) as they seem destined for a showdown against the Wolverines on Nov. 26 that will carry massive College Football Playoff implications.

There are other big matchups Saturday that will impact the chase to be one of college football's four playoff teams, including No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas, and No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon.

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 11.

SATURDAY

Indiana (3-6) at No. 2 Ohio State (9-0)

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

10: Ohio State is on a 10-game winning streak dating to the 2022 Rose Bowl win over Utah. The Buckeyes have also beaten Indiana 26 times in a row and lead the all-time series 76-12-5.

70: The Buckeyes have scored 20-or-more points in 70 consecutive games, an FBS record.

28.2: Indiana’s Jaylin Lucas’ 28.2 yards per kickoff return currently leads the Big Ten and ranks No. 6 in FBS.

1: Indiana outside linebacker Dasan McCullough is tied for the lead among true freshmen in tackles for loss or no gain, and is tied for No. 3 in sacks and defensive stops (solo tackle or sack that led to an offensive failure) per Pro Football Focus.

5: Indiana running back Josh Henderson has scored at least one touchdown in five of the last eight games for Indiana. He has rushed for three and caught three passing touchdowns

No. 9 Alabama (7-2) at No. 11 Ole Miss (8-1)

3:30 p.m. ET

57-10-2: Alabama owns a big advantage in the all-time series, including a 10-3 mark in Oxford. The Tide have beaten the Rebels six straight times.

240: Alabama has been ranked in the AP Poll for 240 consecutive weeks, the longest active streak in the sport. It more than doubles second-place Georgia's streak of 93 consecutive weeks.

144.4: Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs is averaging 144.4 yards per game, which ranks third in the SEC and ninth nationally.

153.26: This is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's NCAA passer rating in 11 career games against ranked teams.

1: Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins leads all freshmen nationally in both rushing touchdowns (13) and rushing yards (1,036).

5: Ole Miss ranks in the top-five in total rushing yards (2,407), yards per game (267.4) and total attempts (430).

7: Ole Miss has allowed only seven sacks this season, the fourth-fewest in FBS.

Maryland (6-3) at No. 14 Penn State (7-2)

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

.822: This is Penn State's winning percentage (37-8) at home since 2016, the ninth-best home record among Power 5 teams in that span.

8: Penn State running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton each have eight rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the PSU freshman record.

1,101: Penn State QB Sean Clifford has totaled 1,101 passing yards in three games vs. Maryland. He is also 16 passing yards away from passing Trace McSorley as PSU’s all-time leader.

53.7%: Penn State has held opponents to a 53.7% completion percentage, good for eighth in the country and third among Power 5 teams.

4: Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (31.4 PPG), total offense (425.4 YPG) and passing offense (260.7).

6.17: Maryland RB Roman Hemby is second in the league in yards per carry (6.17) and sixth in rushing yards per game (83.0).

26: Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett leads FBS in passes defended since the beginning of the 2021 season with 26 (16 in 2021, 10 in 2022) and has the most career passes defended per game of any active FBS player (1.17).

No. 25 Washington (7-2) at No. 6 Oregon (8-1)

7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

60-48-5: Washington holds the lead in this series all-time, but Oregon has won 20 of the last 26 and holds a 22-13-2 series edge in Eugene.

1: Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. enters this week No. 1 in the nation in passing yards and passing yards per game. The Huskies also lead the nation overall in passing offense, and are 10th in total offense and 14th in scoring offense.

4: Washington is fourth in the nation in sacks allowed, 19th in sacks.

40: Oregon has scored 40-plus points in eight straight games and has won five straight by 15-plus points, both the longest active streaks in the nation.

24: With a victory, Oregon would set a program record for consecutive home wins, with 24.

36: Oregon quarterback Bo Nix leads all FBS players with 36 total touchdowns (22 pass, 13 rush, one receiving). He also leads the nation in completion percentage (73.3%), red-zone completions (54) and red-zone passing yards (346).

No. 4 TCU (9-0) at No. 18 Texas (6-3)

7:30 p.m. ET

4: TCU is one of just four undefeated teams nationally and sits alone atop the Big 12 standings with a 6-0 conference record. The Horned Frogs are 9-0 for the first time since 2010 when they went 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl.

9-0: TCU's Sonny Dykes is the first head football coach in Big 12 history to be 9-0 in his first season.

3: TCU is just the third team since 1960 (Stanford, 2012; Iowa, 1960) to win four consecutive games over ranked opponents in a calendar month.

64-27-1: Texas has dominated this series. This will be the first matchup between these teams in which both are ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2007.

1,129: Texas running back Bijan Robinson has been one of the top performers in the FBS this season, ranking fifth in total rushing yards (1,129) and all-purpose yards (160.33 YPG).

1: Robinson is the only FBS player to have more than 800 rushing yards (1,129) and 250 receiving yards (314).

Arizona (3-6) at No. 12 UCLA (8-1)

10:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

27-17-2: UCLA leads the all-time series. The Bruins have won eight straight games at home, their longest such winning streak since taking 10 in a row over the 2005-06 seasons.

.762: UCLA's overall winning percentage for the past two seasons of .762 (16-5), trails only Oregon (.783, 18-5) among Pac-12 schools during that stretch.

5: The Bruins have won five straight in November, a streak that goes back to the final November game of the shortened 2020 season.

137.7: UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet leads the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game.

2010: This is the last time Arizona beat UCLA in Los Angeles. Arizona is 4-16-2 all-time against UCLA in L.A.

27: Arizona TE Tanner McLachlan's 27 receptions this season are tied for the fourth-most by a tight end in a single season in program history. With one more, he will tie Rob Gronkowski (2007) for third place.

312.6: Arizona QB Jayden de Laura currently ranks seventh nationally with an average of 312.6 passing yards per game. He also needs seven passing TDs to break the Arizona single-season record.

