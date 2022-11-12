College Football After years of injuries, Ohio State's Kamryn Babb finds moment in spotlight 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Perseverance is defined as continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure, or opposition.

That has been the perfect word to describe Kamryn Babb ever since he arrived at Ohio State back in the summer of 2018 — a speedy, talented kid from St. Louis, set to get his first splash of life away from home.

Despite Babb suffering an ACL injury during his senior season in high school, Ohio State’s coaching staff honored his scholarship, as expectations were sky-high for the top-ranked wide receiver prospect in the Buckeyes’ 2018 class.

Unfortunately for Babb, the injury would be the first of many, ultimately derailing a once-promising football future.

Babb missed both the 2018 and 2019 seasons after suffering two separate ACL tears. After a challenging rehab, he returned to the field in 2020, playing in seven games, but only in a limited capacity.

Babb returned to action in the spring of 2021, but misfortune struck once again as he suffered the third torn ACL of his Buckeye career, fourth overall.

"Some people will say, OK, four ACLs, it’s time to give up," Babb said in a 2021 interview with Cleveland.com. "But I know the God I serve, so I look at it as, ‘why not me?’"

Babb took that outlook into this season and did everything in his power to return to the field. He went through yet another grueling rehab process and earned the ultimate respect from his teammates in the process, being named a team captain, as well as Ohio State’s Block O recipient, an award established two years ago to honor the legacy of former All-American Bill Willis.

Playing behind arguably the most-talented wide receiver group in the nation, the thought of Babb getting on the field and making an impact this season was considered a long shot by many … except for Babb himself.

With the Buckeyes holding a commanding 49-14 lead over Indiana in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Babb entered the game. What happened next could go down as one of the most memorable moments in Ohio State’s season.

With 8:52 remaining on the game clock, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud dropped back and delivered a picture-perfect pass to Babb in the end zone, giving him the first catch of his college career, which fittingly went for a touchdown.

The senior receiver threw his hands in the air in jubilation before running to the back of the end zone and sitting down in a prayer position. He dropped to the ground before letting out a kiss while looking up at the sky.

Stroud ran over to greet his good friend with a hug, as the entire offense soon joined in the celebration. Ohio State coach Ryan Day threw his hands in the air, while Babb ran over to the sidelines and into the outstretched arms of fellow wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Every member of the Ohio State team made their way over to greet Babb, who received hug after hug from his teammates, who knew what he had to endure to get to this point.

"It doesn’t matter who was on the field," FOX Sports’ Gus Johnson said during the broadcast. "That play call was for Kamryn Babb."

It was a beautiful moment for Babb, who also shared an emotional embrace with his mom after the game.

However this season ends up for Ohio State — the No. 2-ranked team in the nation with national championship aspirations — what occurred on Saturday in the ‘Shoe will be a lasting memory.

"He’s the most respected guy on our team, and I’m just super-proud of him," Stroud said of Babb following the game. "This team, we’re behind him, and he’s behind us."

