College Football
After years of injuries, Ohio State's Kamryn Babb finds moment in spotlight
College Football

After years of injuries, Ohio State's Kamryn Babb finds moment in spotlight

1 hour ago

Perseverance is defined as continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure, or opposition.

That has been the perfect word to describe Kamryn Babb ever since he arrived at Ohio State back in the summer of 2018 — a speedy, talented kid from St. Louis, set to get his first splash of life away from home.

Despite Babb suffering an ACL injury during his senior season in high school, Ohio State’s coaching staff honored his scholarship, as expectations were sky-high for the top-ranked wide receiver prospect in the Buckeyes’ 2018 class.

Unfortunately for Babb, the injury would be the first of many, ultimately derailing a once-promising football future.

Babb missed both the 2018 and 2019 seasons after suffering two separate ACL tears. After a challenging rehab, he returned to the field in 2020, playing in seven games, but only in a limited capacity.

Babb returned to action in the spring of 2021, but misfortune struck once again as he suffered the third torn ACL of his Buckeye career, fourth overall.

"Some people will say, OK, four ACLs, it’s time to give up," Babb said in a 2021 interview with Cleveland.com. "But I know the God I serve, so I look at it as, ‘why not me?’"

Babb took that outlook into this season and did everything in his power to return to the field. He went through yet another grueling rehab process and earned the ultimate respect from his teammates in the process, being named a team captain, as well as Ohio State’s Block O recipient, an award established two years ago to honor the legacy of former All-American Bill Willis.

Playing behind arguably the most-talented wide receiver group in the nation, the thought of Babb getting on the field and making an impact this season was considered a long shot by many … except for Babb himself.

With the Buckeyes holding a commanding 49-14 lead over Indiana in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Babb entered the game. What happened next could go down as one of the most memorable moments in Ohio State’s season.

With 8:52 remaining on the game clock, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud dropped back and delivered a picture-perfect pass to Babb in the end zone, giving him the first catch of his college career, which fittingly went for a touchdown.

The senior receiver threw his hands in the air in jubilation before running to the back of the end zone and sitting down in a prayer position. He dropped to the ground before letting out a kiss while looking up at the sky.

Stroud ran over to greet his good friend with a hug, as the entire offense soon joined in the celebration. Ohio State coach Ryan Day threw his hands in the air, while Babb ran over to the sidelines and into the outstretched arms of fellow wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. 

Every member of the Ohio State team made their way over to greet Babb, who received hug after hug from his teammates, who knew what he had to endure to get to this point.

"It doesn’t matter who was on the field," FOX Sports’ Gus Johnson said during the broadcast. "That play call was for Kamryn Babb."

It was a beautiful moment for Babb, who also shared an emotional embrace with his mom after the game.

However this season ends up for Ohio State — the No. 2-ranked team in the nation with national championship aspirations — what occurred on Saturday in the ‘Shoe will be a lasting memory.

"He’s the most respected guy on our team, and I’m just super-proud of him," Stroud said of Babb following the game. "This team, we’re behind him, and he’s behind us."

Read more:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football Week 11 top plays: Alabama tops Ole Miss, UW-Oregon live
College Football

College football Week 11 top plays: Alabama tops Ole Miss, UW-Oregon live

33 mins ago
USC loses RB Travis Dye to season-ending injury, Lincoln Riley says
College Football

USC loses RB Travis Dye to season-ending injury, Lincoln Riley says

6 hours ago
No. 2 Ohio State loses Miyan Williams in 56-14 rout of Indiana
College Football

No. 2 Ohio State loses Miyan Williams in 56-14 rout of Indiana

6 hours ago
College football odds Week 11: Top 25 lines, results
College Football

College football odds Week 11: Top 25 lines, results

10 hours ago
How the public, sharps are betting Cowboys-Packers, Washington-Oregon
National Football League

How the public, sharps are betting Cowboys-Packers, Washington-Oregon

11 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes