College Football FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 3 Picks, Predictions Updated Sep. 11, 2025 9:51 a.m. ET

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching college football Week 3 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on college football Week 3.

1. Which player will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Dante Moore, Garrett Nussmeier, Arch Manning, Drake Lindsey

Will the real Arch Manning please stand up? Maybe that's who we saw after the Longhorns defeated San Jose State 38-7 last week. In that game, Arch passed for 295 yards. Moore and Nussmeier also put up great numbers through the air, but since Burnt Orange is facing UTEP, I think this is Arch's time to shine again.

Prediction: Arch Manning

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

No. 16 Texas A&M, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 6 Georgia, No. 15 Tennessee

The Aggies have put up at least a 40-burger the last two games. The Irish were off last week but in their Week 1 matchup, they managed only 24 points against The U. That Georgia-Tennessee game could be a defensive chess match — especially considering the strength of the Dawgs' defensive unit.

Prediction: Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee

3. Which team will have the MOST SCRIMMAGE YARDS?

USC, No. 21 Texas Tech, No. 4 Oregon, No. 22 Indiana

I believe in Dan Lanning. Period. And I'm not just saying this because the Ducks are my squad. I really do have faith in Oregon's receivers and in the running backs to rack up some big yardage plays. Northwestern might keep it close for a quarter, but in the end, the backs and the wideouts out of Eugene should have the last word.

Prediction: Oregon

4. Which team will score 50 or more points this week?

Nebraska, No. 14 Iowa State, No. 9 Illinois, None

Fifty points? Well, considering Nebraska has the least menacing opponent of the bunch, if any team could put up 50 in Week 3 of these teams, that's where I'd go.

Prediction: Nebraska

5. Predict the TOTAL POINTS SCORED in the Florida vs. No. 3 LSU game

0-42, 42-49, 49-55, 55-89+

What a disappointing loss Florida is coming off of, right? Makes me wonder where the Gators' heads will be now that they've got maybe the most embarrassing loss of the year so far. And then you have LSU, who currently looks to be living up the hype. Sparks fly in Baton Rouge.

Prediction: 49-55

6. What will be the outcome of this Big Ten battle?

No. 4 Oregon wins by 28 points or more OR Northwestern loses by 27 points or fewer

Call it a homer pick, but as I noted above, I believe Oregon is the real deal. Of course, the Ducks — like any team at this time of year — have kinks to work out. But Oregon looks like one of the most complete teams in college ball right now.

Prediction: Oregon wins by 28 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Oregon 62, Northwestern 21

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

