Conference Championship Tracker: ACC Title Game Set, Big Ten Still Open
Before the College Football Playoff, there are conference championships. And the race for conference title games is on.
While some conferences already have their title game set, like the Pac-12 and the ACC, others, like the Big Ten and the Mountain West, still have open matchups and multiple title-clinching paths.
Georgia is headed back to the SEC title game and awaits its opponent, and undefeated Utah clinched its first Big 12 title berth since joining the conference.
Here's a full list of all conference title games, and how to watch:
The Gamecocks and the Flames both clinched their spots in the Conference USA title game. Jacksonville State returns to the conference title after falling to Kennesaw State last season, and Liberty makes their first appearance since its win in 2023 over New Mexico State.
How To Watch: Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET on CBSSN.
Louisiana Tech has already clinched its spot in the title game, with Georgia Southern and James Madison on the brink of clinching in Week 13.
How To Watch: Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Boise State and San Diego State meet for the first Pac-12 title game since the conference expanded, as the Broncos look to avenge their 22-20 loss to SDSU, suffered in Week 12.
How to Watch: Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
TBD vs. TBD
The race for the Mountain West title game remains open, with New Mexico and North Dakota State still in contention to clinch in Week 13.
How To Watch: Friday, Dec. 4 at 9.m. ET on FOX.
TBD vs. TBD
The American Conference has a plethora of clinching scenarios ahead of the title game, with UTSA, Memphis, North Texas and East Carolina in contention for a championship spot.
How To Watch: Saturday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Utah's 11-0 undefeated record led them to the Big 12 title game for the first time since joining the conference in 2023. Utah could face Texas Tech or BYU pending results from Week 13.
How To Watch: Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.
Both Miami and Wake Forest enter the game 10-1 and will face each other in the title game for the very first time.
How To Watch: Saturday, Dec. 5 at Noon E.T. on ABC.
The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs clinched their spot in the SEC title game for the ninth time in 10 seasons. The Bulldogs' opponent is still up for grabs, with Tennessee, Texas and Alabama still in the mix.
How To Watch: Saturday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. ET on ABC.
TBD vs. TBD
The race for the Big Ten title match is still open after both UCLA and Indiana lost in Week 12. Oregon, Ohio State, Iowa and USC are others who all have a shot at clinching in Week 13.
How To Watch: Saturday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
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