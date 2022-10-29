College Football
College football Week 9 top plays: Ohio State-Penn State, Oklahoma-Iowa State
5 mins ago

Week 9 of the college football season is highlighted by a handful of huge rivalries and division showdowns.

Undefeated No. 2 Ohio State is on the road taking on No. 13 Penn State on FOX, while Iowa State is playing host to Oklahoma on FS1.

Later on FOX, it's a Big 12 showdown between No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 22 Kansas State, while a Pac-12 tilt is on the books in Berkeley, California between No. 8 Oregon and Cal on FS1 (3:30 p.m. ET).

To close out the night, No. 19 Kentucky is up against powerhouse SEC foe No. 3 Tennessee (7 p.m. ET), followed by a classic in-state rivalry matchup between Michigan State and No. 4 Michigan (7:30 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 9 slate.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State

Making it look easy

C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. have become one of the best QB-WR duos in the nation. The duo hooked up for a 37-yard passing play on the Buckeyes' first possession of the game.

OSU strikes first

Ohio State's defense picked off Penn State QB Sean Clifford for the second time in the first quarter. That set up a 4-yard touchdown run from RB Miyan Williams to give the Buckeyes a 10-0 lead.

Put it in drive

Penn State's Parker Washington now has a TD in back-to-back weeks after he took a quick WR screen to the house on a 58-yard catch-and-run. The big score brought Penn State within three, 10-7 in the second quarter.

Oklahoma at Iowa State

Made ya look!

After putting away a 41-yard FG early in the first, Zach Schmit lined up for what appeared to be another conversion from the 2-yard line. 

But OU had other plans, and Schmit waltzed into the end zone after a clever deke gave him an open lane to the pylon. The TD gave OU a 10-3 lead in the second quarter.

COMING UP:

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
9
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OKST
22
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE

No. 8 Oregon at Cal (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
Oregon Ducks
ORE
California Golden Bears
CAL

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee (7 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
19
Kentucky Wildcats
UK
3
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Michigan State Spartans
MSU
4
Michigan Wolverines
MICH
