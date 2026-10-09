College Football Week 6 Schedule: Top Games, TV Channels, Streaming, Previews

College football Week 6 opens with two unbeaten Big Ten teams at noon ET and builds to a primetime matchup of 5-0 Georgia and Alabama. BIG NOON KICKOFF is in Lincoln, where No. 7 Indiana visits Nebraska on FOX, and No. 5 Ohio State hosts Maryland later in the afternoon. This guide covers eight Saturday games on FOX, FS1 and BTN plus three more national matchups, including No. 1 Texas against Oklahoma in Dallas.

This is a curated top-games schedule, not the complete national slate. Rankings reflect the AP Top 25 released Oct. 4.

College Football Week 6 Top Games Schedule

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: Noon ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch Indiana vs. Nebraska on FOX One

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

Indiana and Nebraska are both 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers beat Rutgers 47-15 last week, and the Cornhuskers beat Maryland 48-23. Indiana's closest game so far was the 29-23 win over Northwestern in Week 4, while Nebraska has won all five of its games by at least 18 points.

Indiana won the most recent meeting between the programs, 56-7 in 2024.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch Ball State vs. Northwestern on FOX One

Location: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern is 3-1 and 1-1 in the Big Ten, with its lone loss coming 29-23 at Indiana on Sept. 25. Ball State of the MAC enters at 1-4 and has lost three straight, most recently 39-24 to Toledo. The Wildcats beat Penn State 34-13 last week.

Ball State's losses include a 56-3 defeat at Ohio State on Sept. 5.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch Houston vs. Kansas State on FOX One

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

Houston is 4-1 and 1-1 in the Big 12 after a 27-17 win over UCF, its second straight victory. The Cougars' only loss was 28-26 at Texas Tech.

Kansas State is 3-1 and 0-1 in conference play. The Wildcats come off a bye after a 31-26 loss at Cincinnati on Sept. 26. Before that, Kansas State beat Washington State 34-7 and Tulane 31-20.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State on FOX One

Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Both teams are 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten. Illinois has lost two straight, to Ohio State and Purdue, most recently 24-17 last week. Michigan State has dropped three in a row, most recently 31-3 at Wisconsin.

Michigan State has dropped three in a row, including a 31-3 loss at Wisconsin last week.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State on FOX One

Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State is 4-1 and 2-0 in the Big Ten, with three straight wins since a 24-23 loss at Texas. The Buckeyes won 31-14 at then-No. 14 Iowa last week.

Maryland is 2-3 and 0-2 in conference play after three consecutive losses, most recently 48-23 at Nebraska.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch Nevada vs. UTEP on FOX One

Location: Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Nevada (1-3) and UTEP (1-4) are both 0-1 in the Mountain West and have each lost three straight games. UTEP lost 61-7 at New Mexico last week, while Nevada is coming off a bye after a 36-33 loss to Air Force.

Nevada comes off a bye after a 36-33 loss to Air Force on Sept. 26.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch Minnesota vs. Purdue on FOX One

Location: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Minnesota is 4-1 and 2-0 in the Big Ten after a 20-14 win over Michigan, its third straight victory. The Golden Gophers also won 27-24 at Washington in Week 4, and they beat Purdue 27-20 last season.

Purdue is 2-3 and 1-1 in league play after a 24-17 win at Illinois ended a three-game losing streak. It was the Boilermakers' first win since Week 1.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch Hawai'i vs. Arizona State on FOX One

Location: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

Arizona State is 2-2 and 1-1 in the Big 12. Hawaii of the Mountain West enters at 1-4. The Sun Devils lost 55-19 to Baylor last week, and the Rainbow Warriors have lost two straight, most recently 20-16 to San Jose State.

The nonconference game closes the FOX-family Saturday lineup.

FOX, FS1 and BTN games in this guide stream on FOX One. Fans can watch college football on FOX One, subject to the service and plan available in their market.

Other Big College Football Games

Texas is 4-0 and No. 1 in the AP poll for a fourth straight week. The Longhorns' wins include a 24-23 decision over Ohio State and a 20-17 victory at Tennessee.

Oklahoma is 2-2, with losses at Michigan and Georgia. Texas won the last two Red River Rivalry games, 34-3 in 2024 and 23-6 in 2025. Both teams are coming off a Week 5 bye.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

UCLA is 4-0 and 2-0 in the Big Ten, with wins over Purdue and Maryland in league play. Oregon is 3-1, with its only loss coming 39-31 at Oklahoma State. Both teams are coming off a Week 5 bye. The Bruins beat Maryland 54-3 in Week 4, and the Ducks beat USC 41-27.

Oregon has won the last five meetings in the series. The teams last played as ranked opponents in 2022.

Georgia and Alabama are both 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 38-14 last week, and Alabama won 56-23 at Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide have scored at least 45 points in each of their five games.

The teams split two meetings in 2025, with Alabama winning 24-21 in September and Georgia winning 28-7 in December.

Georgia vs Alabama Picks: Why Vegas Is Lying About This Game Georgia vs. Alabama headlines Week 6 as the crew picks top underdogs, fades, and best bets.

How to Watch College Football Week 6

The eight FOX-family games in this guide air on FOX, FS1 or BTN and stream on FOX One. Indiana at Nebraska and Houston at Kansas State air on FOX. Illinois at Michigan State, Nevada at UTEP and Hawaii at Arizona State air on FS1. Ball State at Northwestern, Maryland at Ohio State and Minnesota at Purdue air on BTN.

Texas vs. Oklahoma and Georgia at Alabama are available through ESPN Unlimited via the FOX One / ESPN Bundle. UCLA at Oregon airs on CBS. Subscriptions, authentication requirements and availability vary by service, plan and location.

Check local listings before kickoff. College football times and network assignments can change during the week.

The Week 6 FOX-family Saturday starts with Indiana at Nebraska at noon ET and ends with Hawaii at Arizona State at 10:30 p.m. ET, and the national schedule also features ranked matchups UCLA at Oregon and Georgia at Alabama.