College Football
Washington vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 6
College Football

Washington vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 6

Published Oct. 9, 2026 8:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

Washington will host Iowa on Friday in a Week 6 college football matchup on FOX.

Both the Huskies and Hawkeyes are coming off losses. Washington suffered a heartbreaking 25-21 defeat to USC, while Iowa was blown out at home by Ohio State.

No. 20 Iowa enters Friday’s matchup at 4-1, with wins over Michigan and Iowa State. Meanwhile, Washington is 3-2 after back-to-back losses. Friday night’s matchup could help shape the rest of the season for both teams.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Washington vs. Iowa at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 9.

 

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 Washington Huskies Iowa Hawkeyes No. 20 Iowa @ Washington Odds

Moneyline 

  • Washington: -166 (bet $10 to win $16.02 total)
  • Iowa: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Spread 

  • Washington -3: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Iowa +3: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 41.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 41.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 Washington Huskies Iowa Hawkeyes No. 20 Iowa @ Washington Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

Washington came into this season with high expectations but has underachieved thus far. Still, this is a prime spot to get back on track at home.

Under head coach Jedd Fisch, Washington is 14-3 at home, and the crowd should be raucous under the Friday night lights.

Iowa also may not be as good as we thought a few weeks ago. Its wins over Iowa State and Michigan look less impressive now, and Ohio State outgained the Hawkeyes by nearly 250 yards last week. The Buckeyes finished with 484 total yards (324 passing, 160 rushing), while Iowa managed just 238.

Take Washington to win and cover at home.

 Washington Huskies Iowa Hawkeyes The Pick: Washington -3

How to Watch Washington vs. Iowa 

 
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