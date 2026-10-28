Favorite 'Dogs: Back Northwestern Over Oregon; Ravens To Upset Bills

It's Halloween weekend and things could get very spooky on the gridiron.

Here's why I'm backing a couple of underdogs this weekend.

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In 2025, Penn State was coming off a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals the previous year and entered the season as a consensus national title contender. Then the wheels came off and never went back on, as the Nittany Lions finished the regular season 6-6.

A year later, another Big Ten team, Oregon, is following a similar path.

Before the season, the Ducks were picked by many to win it all. A couple of months later, right before the trick-or-treating festivities begin, they are essentially eliminated from the Playoff conversation.

Can Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles lead the Wildcats past Oregon? (Getty Images)

Now, Oregon will face a hungry Northwestern team with a ferocious ground game, one that is averaging over 200 rushing yards per game.

Oregon will be without quarterback Dante Moore for the remainder of the season. I don’t expect this lifeless bunch to bounce back in what has been a nightmare season.

Hill's Pick: Northwestern Moneyline (+140)

Guessing when — and if — Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson might play is a challenging proposition. But with the Ravens in last place entering November, I’ll bet on the two-time league MVP suiting up for the first time in nearly a month.

While the Bills have a former MVP of their own in quarterback Josh Allen, their defense is still quite suspect. The Bills allowing 30.8 points per game (30th), alongside 386 yards per game (31st).

If Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is back in the lineup, it could be anyone's game (Getty Images).

The Ravens are 4-3. They are looking up at every other team in the AFC North and are desperate for a win on Sunday.

It seems like Jackson is close to a return. And if he does, this is very much anyone’s game.