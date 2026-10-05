2026 College Football Week 6: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

The No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers will try to keep their hand hot when they face undefeated Nebraska on FOX Saturday morning.

Can Matt Rhule coach his underdog Cornhuskers to an upset over the defending champions?

And speaking of ‘dogs, Georgia — a 1.5-point underdog at Alabama — will try to get a regular-season W over the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2007.

Here are the lines and what you should know about the five must-watch games on the college football slate for Week 6 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook).

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Spread: Indiana -7.5

Moneyline: Indiana -305; Nebraska +245

O/U: 48.5

What To Know: At 1-4, Indiana's record against the spread (ATS) is dismal. But head coach Curt Cignetti has his Hoosiers rolling straight up (SU) with a 5-0 record in that spot. Two weeks ago, Indiana got tested by Northwestern when the Wildcats kept it close. Eventually, Indiana got the 29-23 win. How will Nebraska fare against a Hoosiers squad that's on a quest to protect its championship crown? "The last time Indiana and Nebraska played in a pseudo prove-it game in 2024, the Hoosiers won 56-7," FOX Sports college sports writer Ben Portnoy explained. "It won't be that lopsided, but Curt Cignetti & Co. [will] win on the road in Lincoln."

Spread: Texas -7.5

Moneyline: Texas -325; Oklahoma +260

O/U: 39.5

What To Know: Texas quarterback Arch Manning started off the season as the co-favorite to win the Heisman. Now he's eighth on the board at +3200. His Longhorns, however, are still near the top of the odds to win the title as the fourth choice on the board. Manning now gets to lead his 4-0 squad into the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma. The Sooners are sitting at 2-2 after suffering losses to Michigan and Georgia. Both teams are coming into the rivalry off bye weeks.

Spread: Oregon -11.5

Moneyline: Oregon -455; UCLA +350

O/U: 58.5

What To Know: Both of these Big Ten squads boast top-25 rankings, but only one can claim an unblemished record and that's UCLA. At 4-0, the Bruins have wins over Cal, San Diego State, Purdue and Maryland. Oregon's one loss came in Week 2 to Oklahoma State. The Ducks, though, are riding the momentum of beating USC at the Coliseum two weeks ago. What about the double-digit spread? Well, when it comes to covering, Oregon is 2-2 ATS on the season; UCLA is 4-0.

Spread: Alabama -1.5

Moneyline: Alabama -122; Georgia +102

O/U: 55.5

What To Know: Underdog Georgia has a few things working in its favor when it faces perennial SEC foe Alabama. The Bulldogs rank seventh in the country in total defense and their scoring offense is the best in college football. But Alabama puts up points, too. The Crimson Tide have put up 248 points on opponents so far this season, including 56 against a (then-undefeated) Mississippi State team in Week 5. Both Georgia and Bama are 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS.

Spread: Penn State -1.5

Moneyline: Penn State -122; USC +102

O/U: 53.5

What To Know: The Trojans bounced back from their home loss to Oregon by scrapping past Washington last week 25-21. In that win, quarterback Jordan Maiava had 245 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. As a team, the Trojans racked up 360 yards of offense. Now Lincoln Riley & Co. will try to win a second game in a row against a feisty 3-2 Penn State team. The Nittany Lions' two losses came to Wisconsin and to Northwestern, but their most dominant win came in Week 1, when they shut out Marshall 45-0.