College Football Week 6 Expert Picks, Predictions For Alabama-Georgia And More

Can No. 1 Texas outlast Oklahoma in the "Red River Rivalry" to remain the top team? Will Keelon Russell continue his efficient freshman season against No. 6 Alabama's rival, No. 2 Georgia?

In the Big Ten, Bob Chesney and No. 21 UCLA will try to stay undefeated as they travel to No. 13 Oregon. Matt Rhule will try to earn his first win against a ranked team when Nebraska plays No. 7 Indiana on "Big Noon Kickoff."

Week 6 of the college football season features two historic rivalries with College Football Playoff implications, and more. We’re breaking down our straight-up picks and the matchups to watch closely throughout the weekend.

RJ Young Laken Litman Michael Cohen Ben Portnoy Last Week 8-2 7-3 8-2 6-4 Overall 36-12 32-16 35-13 32-16

Washington vs. No. 20 Iowa

Kirk Ferentz fell to 2-12 against Ohio State since becoming Iowa's head coach in 1999. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

When: Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

Line: Washington -3

RJ Young: Iowa

I know what to expect from Iowa's offense and defense. I also know that unless Demond Williams Jr. is having a Kyler Murray day rather than a Jackson Arnold one, Washington is cooked.

Laken Litman: Iowa

The Hawkeyes rebound from a big loss to Ohio State with a decisive road win over the Huskies to keep them in the Big Ten title race.

Michael Cohen: Iowa

Back-to-back losses for Washington have left the Huskies teetering, and the Hawkeyes are more than capable of grinding out another impressive road win.

Ben Portnoy: Iowa

Washington has basically been Demond Williams Jr. and everyone else so far. Iowa got handled relatively routinely by Ohio State last week, but the Hawkeyes are far and away the better team in this matchup.

Nebraska vs. No. 7 Indiana

Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers hold a 21-game winning streak, dating back to the 2024 College Football Playoff. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (FOX)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

Line: Indiana -7.5

Young: Indiana

While it won't be the 56-7 beatdown it was last year, I expect the Hoosiers to handle Nebraska in Lincoln with little-to-no trouble.

Litman: Indiana

In what could be viewed as a look-ahead game before hosting Ohio State next week, coach Curt Cignetti ensures Indiana escapes Lincoln with another win.

Cohen: Indiana

There are levels to coaching, and Curt Cignetti is more than a cut above Matt Rhule. Leaning on defense, the Hoosiers should win comfortably.

Portnoy: Indiana

The last time Indiana and Nebraska played in a pseudo-prove-it game in 2024, the Hoosiers won 56-7. It won't be that lopsided, but Curt Cignetti and co. win on the road in Lincoln.

No. 14 Missouri vs. Texas A&M

Austin Simmons threw for a season-high 340 yards and two touchdowns in Missouri's win over Florida last Saturday. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

Line: Missouri -3.5

Young: Missouri

Quarterback Austin Simmons is coming off a 300-yard passing performance against a Florida defense that we thought was good. Texas A&M's defense, we know, is not.

Litman: Missouri

Two weeks ago, everyone was down on Mizzou after a loss to Mississippi State, but that decisive win over Florida has the Tigers back with momentum. It will continue against the struggling Aggies.

Cohen: Missouri

Quarterback Austin Simmons has now thrown 13 touchdowns without an interception for Missouri. He should be able to handle a Texas A&M defense ranked outside the top 40 nationally.

Portnoy: Missouri

Missouri shocked me and just about everyone else with its throttling of Florida last week. Austin Simmons is the best QB in the country no one is talking about. Give me the Tigers over a reeling Aggies squad.

No. 21 Oregon vs. No. 13 Oregon

Dan Lanning (Left) and Bob Chesney (Right) met when Oregon and James Madison faced off in the 2025 CFP. Chesney is now UCLA's head coach. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Line: Oregon -11.5

Young: Oregon

Dan Lanning might think UCLA reminds him of Indiana, and that might be enough to wake his team up as the Hoosiers are the last team to come into Autzen and walk out with a win. Unfortunately, UCLA doesn't have the quarterback play this season that Indiana had last season.

Litman: Oregon

UCLA is flying high under new coach Bob Chesney, but this game is at Autzen and the Ducks — whether they're led by quarterback Dante Moore or Dylan Raiola — seem to be heading in the right direction after a massive win over USC.

Cohen: Oregon

If this game was being played in Los Angeles, it would be quite tempting to take UCLA. But Autzen Stadium is a tough environment for a UCLA team that might be overachieving right now.

Portnoy: Oregon

I know we all kind of left Oregon for dead after Oklahoma State, but after the USC win and a bye week, I think Dan Lanning will get things rolling again. UCLA has taken massive strides under Bob Chesney. This just may be too tall of a task this early.

Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Texas

Texas has won three of the last four Red River Rivalry games against Oklahoma. (Photo by The University of Texas Athletics/University Images via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas

Line: Texas -8.5

Young: Texas

Name the number, Longhorns. Oklahoma is a terrible offensive team.

Litman: Texas

You never really know with a rivalry game, but Texas has never lost to Oklahoma when ranked No. 1 in the country and that trend won't change now.

Cohen: Texas

Not much to overthink in this one. Yes, it's a rivalry game, but the Longhorns might be the most complete team in the country. A lopsided win.

Portnoy: Texas

Red River has a tendency to get weird, but Oklahoma might be the worst team in the SEC outside of Arkansas. Give me the Longhorns, huge.

Kansas State vs. No. 22 Houston

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman rushed for 50 yards and three touchdowns in the Cougars' win over UCF last Saturday. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

Line: KSU -2.5

Young: Houston

Houston is one-inch from being undefeated and one of the favorites to win the Big 12 title.

Litman: Houston

Conner Weigman may not have passed for a TD last week, but he ran for three scores, and he'll probably use his legs again against Kansas State's lowly run defense.

Cohen: Houston

The only loss for the Cougars this season came on the road against a team now ranked No. 11 nationally in Texas Tech. Houston can take down K-State on the road.

Portnoy: Kansas State

The Wildcats have flown under the radar a touch in Collin Klein's first year, but they might just have unlocked what we've been hoping for out of Avery Johnson for years. I like Kansas State in a mild upset.

UNLV vs. North Dakota State

Tim Polasek and North Dakota State have jumped out to a 5-0 record in their first FBS season. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET (CW)

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Line: NDSU -3

Young: North Dakota State

The Bison are the only team in the country I expect to finish 12-0.

Litman: North Dakota State

First-year FBS team North Dakota State continues its march toward a potential Group of Six CFP berth with an impressive road win over coach Dan Mullen and UNLV.

Cohen: North Dakota State

Credit the Rebels for bouncing back from a blowout loss to North Texas with back-to-back victories, including one against an ACC opponent. But there's a reason big-time programs almost never want to play NDSU. And UNLV is about to find out why.

Portnoy: North Dakota State

Nobody just waltzes into the Fargodome and leaves with a win. Dan Mullen may be angling for his next SEC head coaching job (Hello, South Carolina), but the Bison have been uber-impressive in their first season in FBS. I like the home team here.

Kentucky vs. No. 10 LSU

LSU and Lane Kiffin are still seeking their first win against an AP Top 25 opponent in 2026. (Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

Line: LSU -8.5

Young: LSU

The No. 2 scoring defense in thhe country should buoy an offense that hasn't been firing on all cylinders.

Litman: LSU

While Will Stein has been a home run hire for Kentucky, Lane Kiffin's LSU is the more talented team and has the nation's No. 2 defense.

Cohen: LSU

Even though quarterback Sam Leavitt has thrown at least one interception in every game this season, the Tigers should handle Kentucky thanks to the No. 2 defense in the country.

Portnoy: LSU

Kentucky was lucky to leave South Carolina with a win last week, but I like what I've seen from Kenny Minchey. Still, I'm rolling with LSU's overall talent and this gives Lane Kiffin a nice win to get things rolling again post-Ole Miss.

Penn State vs. No. 19 USC

Lane Kiffin and USC bounced back to beat Washington in Week 5. (Photo by Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Line: Penn State -1.5

Young: USC

Penn State has found its level, and USC can't afford to drop a game to an unranked opponent.

Litman: USC

Lincoln Riley is safe for another week, while Penn State — which gave up more than 400 yards rushing to Northwestern last week — loses its third game in a row.

Cohen: USC

Already regretting this choice given Lincoln Riley's propensity to struggle in difficult environments. But Penn State has looked downright dreadful in back-to-back losses. There's no good option here.

Portnoy: Penn State

Is this the end of the Lincoln Riley era? Perhaps. It's been an angsty week in State College as fans have revolted against administration in the wake of the Northwestern loss. I'll take Matt Campbell to get a win in his first White Out game.

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 2 Georgia

Kalen DeBoer holds a 2-1 record against Georgia as Alabama's head coach. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Line: Alabama -1.5

Young: Georgia

Alabama's shot-play offense against UGA's suffocating defense? I'll take the Dawgs.

Litman: Georgia

Sure, Georgia hasn't been challenged yet this year, but in primetime, the Bulldogs show they're for real and overcome a good performance by Alabama's Heisman-contending quarterback, Keelon Russell.

Cohen: Georgia

If Texas isn't the most complete team in the country, then Georgia probably is. The Bulldogs lead the country in scoring offense and rank seventh in total defense. That's too much for the Crimson Tide to handle.

Portnoy: Alabama

I was incredibly skeptical of the Alabama defense early this season, but that may just simply not matter the way the Tide are scoring points. Keelon Russell has the first of what could be a few Heisman moments and Kalen DeBoer wins another huge game as Alabama head coach.

Fresno State vs. No. 23 Boise State

Boise State running back Dylan Riley (0) leads the Pac-12 in rushing yards in 2026. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (CW)

Where: Valley Children's Stadium, Fresno, California

Line: Boise State -6.5

Young: Boise State

Fresno State has done little this season to show me its capable of such an upset.

Litman: Boise State

The Broncos keep their winning streak alive and CFP hopes intact with a quality road win over a 4-1 Fresno State team.

Cohen: Boise State

As ever, the Broncos remain legitimate contenders to reach the College Football Playoff. They'll have no problem traveling to the West Coast and taking down a Fresno State team that got shut out by USC's leaky defense earlier this year.

Portnoy: Boise State

Boise has been the class of the Group of Six this year, and they should remain so in this one. That said, Matt Entz has been doing one of the most underrated clean-up jobs in college football the last two years at Fresno State. This game could get a little frisky for the Broncos if they're not careful.