Ohio State Legend Urban Meyer: Michigan Is A 'Train Wreck'

A train wreck is defined as "a violent and destructive crash involving a train" or "an utter disaster or mess." But for Urban Meyer, that's just the 2026 Michigan Wolverines.

"I don't see a fast solution at all, because I have not said this yet, it's a train wreck right now," Meyer said about the Wolverines on the latest episode of "The Triple Option." "I stood right there and watched it [on the sideline against Minnesota] … This is not all on [quarterback Bryce Underwood]. Unfortunately, he plays that position that is all on him. You know, whenever they win, the quarterback gets too much glory, and when they lose, they get too much blame. But that sideline, I just didn't feel the dudes anywhere. And I was looking. I was staring. You know, plays are going on, and I'm staring because I did that for so long. I'm saying, 'Where are the grown-a-- men?'

"And I didn't feel it. I didn't see it when there had to be a big stop. I didn't see the energy, and I just didn't see it … passion, energy and toughness. I didn't see it."

Michigan is coming off a Week 5 loss on the road to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, which marked their first win at home over the Wolverines since 1977; it was the site of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." This defeat for Michigan came one week after it lost at home to the Iowa Hawkeyes on a walk-off, 16-yard touchdown pass.

And, of course, the Wolverines beat the Western Michigan Broncos at home in Week 1 on a 47-yard, Hail Mary pass, which came after one second was controversially placed back on the clock. The Wolverines, who are in their first season with former Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham as their head coach, are 3-2 and unranked.

Michigan's Offensive Struggles

Michigan's offense is last in the Big Ten in passing yards (180.8 per game), 17th in the 18-team conference in both total yards (315.8 per game) and points (23.0 per game) and 13th in rushing yards (135.0 per game).

Underwood, who's in his second season under center for Michigan, has totaled 881 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 132.3 passer rating, while completing 59.3% of his passes. He has also rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

Of Underwood's mere 67 completions, 49 of them have gone to wide receivers JJ Buchanan (24 receptions for 446 yards and four scores) and Andrew Marsh (25 receptions for 268 yards and one score).

Meanwhile, Michigan's defense has been among the elite in the sport, as the Wolverines are second in the Big Ten in both opponent yards (241.4 per game) and opponent passing yards (146.8 per game), fourth in opponent rushing yards (94.6 per game) and fifth in opponent points (15.8 per game). Senior linebacker Troy Bowles has a team-high 40 combined tackles, while defensive end and fellow senior John Henry Daley has three of the Wolverines' 12 sacks.

Michigan's Schedule

Following a Week 6 bye, Michigan hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions on Oct. 17. Of its seven remaining games, Michigan has four ranked opponents: No. 7 Indiana, No. 13 Oregon, No. 21 UCLA and No. 5 Ohio State.

As for the bearer of bad news for Michigan, the Buckeyes went 7-0 against the Wolverines with Meyer, who's now a College Football Studio Analyst for FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff," as their head coach from 2012-18, a stint highlighted by Ohio State winning the national championship in the 2014 college football season.

Catch Meyer and the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew in Lincoln, Nebraska this coming Saturday, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers host Indiana (12 p.m. ET on FOX).