College football Week 4 top plays: Colorado makes it personal, Michigan defeats Rutgers, more

Updated Sep. 23, 2023 3:10 p.m. ET

Week 4 of the college football season is loaded with must-see matchups around the country in the Pac-12, Big Ten and SEC, and we've got you covered with all of Saturday's action!

Kicking things off, Cincinnati is playing host to No. 16 Oklahoma on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." Find all the action here.

All eyes will be on No. 19 Colorado, which will be without two-way star Travis Hunter, who was on the wrong end of an unnecessary roughness penalty during the first half of last week's matchup against in-state rival Colorado State. Hunter suffered a lacerated liver after taking a late shot to the chest that will reportedly keep him out for three to four weeks.

Tar’Varish Dawson will start in Hunter's place as WR, and Omarion Cooper will fill his CB spot.

Elsewhere, No. 2 Michigan battled Rutgers at The Big House, and came away with the victory 31-7. Later, several other top-10 teams will be in action, including No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 10 Oregon and more.

Another huge matchup to keep an eye on is No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama, which dropped out of the top 10 of The Associated Press poll this week for the first time since 2015 — the last year the Rebels defeated the Tide.

Here are the top moments!

No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon (12:30 p.m. ET)

Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan, 7-31

Hot start

Rutgers was first on the board when QB Gavin Wimsatt linked up with receiver Christian Dremel, who turned the completion into a 69-yard score to give the Scarlet Knights an early lead, 7-0.

Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt connects with Christian Dremel on 69-yard TD

Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt connects with Christian Dremel on 69-yard TD

Nice catch!

Michigan knotted things up late in the first quarter with a 2-yard score from star running back Blake Corum. Then, the Wolverines took a 14-7 lead into halftime after a dazzling 18-yard touchdown from wideout Samaj Morgan — his first collegiate score.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy finds Semaj Morgan for 18-yard TD

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy finds Semaj Morgan for 18-yard TD

Pick 6!

The Scarlet Knights went for it on fourth down, but Wimsatt's pass was intercepted by Mike Sainristil, who took it all the way to the house for a 71-yard TD giving Michigan a 24-7 lead.

Mike Sainristil intercepts Gavin Wimsatt and takes it to the house

Mike Sainristil intercepts Gavin Wimsatt and takes it to the house

No. 4 Florida State at Clemson

Fumble

Kalen Deloach tied it up late in the third quarter with a 56-yard fumble return TD after sacking QB Cade Klubnik

No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah (12:30 p.m. ET on FOX)

No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama (12:30 p.m. ET)

No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State (4 p.m. ET on FOX)

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame (4:30 p.m. ET)

No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State (4:30 p.m. ET)

College Football
Big Ten
Pacific-12

