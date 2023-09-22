College Football Big Noon Live: Everything to know ahead of Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Published Sep. 22, 2023 11:05 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In the past, Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati could have made for an intriguing early-season non-conference litmus test, a matchup between a traditional powerhouse and a rising Group of 5 heavyweight.

Now, though, it's an important Big 12 showdown, a contest between two teams who will have little chance to build up their rivalry before their paths diverge next season.

HOW TO WATCH ‘BIG NOON KICKOFF’ THIS SATURDAY

For the Bearcats, the goal is to make a splash in their first game as a Big 12 team. The Sooners, meanwhile, are looking for one last year of conference dominance before they jump ship for the SEC.

It all kicks off what should be a great day of college football, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there in Cincinnati to document it all.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Oklahoma-Cincinnati showdown. Check back Saturday for pregame coverage, followed by live in-game analysis from FOX Sports' Bryan Fischer !

No. 16 Oklahoma (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-1)

PREGAME READING

PREGAME NUMBERS TO KNOW

2010: The last time Oklahoma and Cincinnati met. The Sooners are 2-0 all-time against the Bearcats.

30: The number of tackles Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman has this season, which leads the Big 12.

9.3: The average number of points Oklahoma's defense is allowing per game through three weeks.

+139: Oklahoma has the highest scoring differential in the FBS this season, having outscored opponents 167-28.

3: Rushing TDs this season by Cincinnati QB Emory Jones , which is tied for the most of any Big 12 quarterback.

10: The number of sacks Cincinnati's defense has through three games, which is tied for second-most in the Big 12 this season.

45.5%: Completion rate the Bearcats are holding opposing quarterbacks to — third-best in the nation.

