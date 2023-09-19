College Football Michigan State's next move: 10 potential coach candidates Published Sep. 19, 2023 3:09 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

If it wasn't clear before, Monday made it abundantly clear that Mel Tucker is done as Michigan State's football coach.

After a swift and stunning downfall in recent weeks following allegations of misconduct that surfaced following the team's win over Richmond on Sept. 9, the university announced that it had provided Tucker with written notice of an intent to terminate his contract for cause in the near future.

While the battle over the remaining amount on Tucker's contract will likely be tied up in the courts for several more years, the fact of the matter is that the Spartans are in the market for a new head coach.

Unlike the search that led the school to Tucker, the timing this time could actually work in the administration's favor, as this could be the best job available in a down year on the coaching market — assuming nothing shocking happens like, say, Nick Saban retiring. This is one of a handful of upper-tier Big Ten jobs, and East Lansing has proven to be a solid place you can recruit to, with a long history of success at the highest level.

Tucker went 20-14 over four years and went to a New Year's Six bowl in 2021. His predecessor Mark Dantonio won the Big Ten twice and made it to the College Football Playoff. The facilities are near the finishing line of some massive upgrades, and there's a healthy alumni base that has opened up the wallet to contribute resources and help in the name, image and likeness arena.

So who could wind up being the guy in East Lansing moving forward? Here are 10 candidates to take over the Spartans.

Mike Elko, Duke head coach

Also a top candidate for the opening at Northwestern, Elko has worked wonders in Durham and is starting to reach heights not seen since Steve Spurrier was running the show. The New Jersey native cut his teeth as a hard-working defensive coordinator at places like Notre Dame and Texas A&M while matching the persona that a hard-working, blue-collar Spartans fan base can identify with.

Lance Leipold, Kansas head coach

The 59-year-old won six D-III national titles across the lake at Wisconsin-Whitewater and was given strong consideration for Big Ten openings at Wisconsin and Nebraska before signing a hefty new deal last year at Kansas. He's won everywhere he's been and would bring a fun offense to a place that has struggled to consistently find the end zone with regularity.

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt head coach

Narduzzi is having an off-year with the Panthers — not the best timing — but is naturally going to get consideration from MSU due to his success as Mark Dantonio's defensive coordinator from 2007-2014. He stayed in East Lansing despite numerous overtures elsewhere back in the day and would be a good connection with the past that offers a chance to elevate things moving forward.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky head coach

While he has nearly unmatched job security after leading the Wildcats to their high-water mark as a program, there's always been the assumption that Stoops would eventually return to the Midwest. The former Iowa defensive back has strong ties to Ohio and Michigan, and it would be a coup for the MSU brain trust to lure a respected SEC coach with a defensive bent.

Dave Doeren, N.C. State head coach

As much as he's consistently pumped out eight- and nine-win seasons, Doeren has been in the mix for several higher-profile gigs in recent years. He is a former Wisconsin DC who took Northern Illinois to the Orange Bowl, and he has a long track record of quality production.

P.J. Fleck, Minnesota head coach

A polarizing figure inside and outside the Big Ten, Fleck has been able to find sustained success at one of the tougher jobs in the conference. He's 46-28 with the Gophers and led nearby Western Michigan to an undefeated season. A jolt of energy that is in contrast to former Michigan State coaches, he's somebody who can win and fire up the fan base at the same time.

Jason Candle, Toledo head coach

It's remarkable that Candle has remained in charge of the Rockets for eight seasons, but he's been a pillar of success who has won multiple MAC titles and is 56-33 overall. Still just 43, he's highly respected for his ability to run an explosive offense and knows the landscape in the Midwest extremely well.

Sean Lewis, Colorado offensive coordinator

Lewis figures to be the hottest coordinator candidate around thanks to his work in Boulder, where he has led the Buffs' revival and positioned Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation. He punched above his weight as Kent State's head coach. He also knows the league well as a former Wisconsin player, who can bring an offensive style that is quickly becoming en-vogue throughout the Midwest.

Matt House, LSU defensive coordinator

A Harrison, Michigan, native who went to MSU and is a former grad assistant in East Lansing, House has bounced back and forth between the NFL and college with plenty of success. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs while learning under Andy Reid, and has been a big part in LSU returning to the national stage as Brian Kelly's defensive coordinator.

Harlon Barnett, Michigan State interim head coach

A blowout loss to Washington in his first game in charge did Barnett no favors, but the Spartans alum will be given the runway to earn the job with plenty of local sentiment in his favor. A calm and steady presence on the sidelines, there are a number of folks hoping the 56-year-old can make things simple with this search by pulling off a number of upsets between now and late December.

Bryan Fischer is a college football writer for FOX Sports. He has been covering college athletics for nearly two decades at outlets such as NBC Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports and NFL.com among others. Follow him on Twitter at @BryanDFischer .

