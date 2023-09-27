College Football Michigan State officially fires Mel Tucker for cause Updated Sep. 27, 2023 12:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Michigan State has severed ties with football coach Mel Tucker, the school announced Wednesday.

Tucker was fired more than two weeks after a sexual assault allegation made against him came to light, leading to the school to suspend him without pay on Sept. 10. The school announced its intentions of firing Tucker on Sept. 18, even sending a letter to the now former coach informing him of its pending decision.

It followed through with that decision on Wednesday, saying it "terminated Tucker’s contract for his admitted and undisputed behaviors which have brought public disrespect, contempt and ridicule upon the university; and constitute a material breach of his agreement, and moral turpitude."

Activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy alleged that Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call in April 2022, filing a complaint to the school's Title IX office eight months later. The school's investigation into the case was completed in July, but a hearing will take place during the week of Oct. 5 to determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy. An official ruling could take up to 60 days, but Michigan State has already decided to move on.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the allegations first surfaced against him, Tucker called them " completely false ." The 51-year-old Tucker, who said he is estranged from his wife and has two children, said that the intimate phone call he had with Tracy was consensual and didn't break Title IX and the school's policy.

Tucker is in the third year of a 10-year, $95 million contract he signed in November 2021. While Tucker has been fired, there's still a dispute on whether he'll receive any of the $80 million remaining on his contract. Michigan State is claiming it's firing Tucker for cause, meaning he wouldn't receive any of the money contractually owed to him.

However, Tucker's attorney is arguing that the school doesn't have cause to fire him, claiming that his client didn't "engage in unprofessional or unethical behavior" nor did he violate his contract in a 25-page document released by Foley & Lardner LLP on Monday.

"[Tucker] did not engage in unprofessional or unethical behavior or 'moral turpitude' by any stretch of the imagination," Tucker's attorney, Jennifer Belveal, argued in the statement. "In fact, as discussed below, under Michigan law, assault and battery does not even constitute 'moral turpitude,' and the flimsy foundation of the university's finding — a private relationship involving mutual flirting and one instance of consensual phone sex — falls far short of the mark."

Belveal also cited Tucker's "serious medical condition" in stating that the embattled coach reserves his right to fully respond to the university's planned firing when he's medically cleared, writing that the "university's notice adopts the allegations of Brenda Tracy without any meaningful review of the facts."

The school shot down those claims in a letter written to Tucker that it made public on Wednesday.

"Simply put, the Response does not provide any information that refutes or undermines the multiple grounds for termination for cause set forth in the Notice," the letter read. "Instead, the 25-page Response, which includes a 12-page letter from your attorney and a 13-page ‘export report,’ provides a litany of excuses for your inappropriate behavior while expressly admitting to the problematic conduct outlined in the Notice."

In its letter to Tucker on Sept. 18, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller told Tucker that he would be fired for "breaches" in his contract and for engaging "in any conduct which constitutes moral turpitude or which, in the university's sole judgment, would tend to bring public disrespect, contempt or ridicule upon the university."

Bruce Feldman on who can replace Mel Tucker at Michigan State

Wednesday marks the official end of what was a once-promising tenure for Tucker in East Lansing. He was hired from Colorado in February 2020, replacing longtime coach Mark Dantonio in the middle of the offseason ahead of the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Following a 2-5 season, Tucker helped Michigan State make a dramatic turnaround in 2021, beating Michigan for the second straight time en route to an 11-2 record that year.

Michigan State's performance that season earned Tucker the $95 million extension to help keep him amid interest from schools with bigger budgets. Tucker didn't deliver in the first season of his extension though, going 5-7 in 2022. He coached Michigan State to a 2-0 record with wins against Central Michigan and Richmond to start the 2023 season prior to his suspension. Michigan State has lost its past two games since Tucker was suspended, falling to Washington and Maryland with Harlon Barnett serving as the interim coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Michigan State Spartans

share