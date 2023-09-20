College Football Oklahoma-Cincinnati, Colorado-Oregon, more: CFB Week 4 by the numbers Published Sep. 20, 2023 3:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the college football season did not feature a particularly "juicy" slate, however there was plenty of excitement, including Colorado's thrilling 43-35 win over Colorado State in double overtime.

The upcoming Week 4 schedule is beyond juicy, with a loaded slate of games set to take place.

"Big Noon Kickoff" will head to Cincinnati this Saturday ahead of the Bearcats' Big 12 showdown with No. 16 Oklahoma, with coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET on FOX.

Here are the numbers to know for the marquee matchups in Week 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

SATURDAY

No. 16 Oklahoma at Cincinnati

12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

2010: The last time Oklahoma and Cincinnati met. The Sooners are 2-0 all time against the Bearcats.

30: The number of tackles Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman has this season, which leads the Big 12.

9.3: The average number of points Oklahoma's defense is allowing per game through three weeks.

+139: Oklahoma has the highest scoring differential in the FBS this season, having outscored opponents 167-28.

3: Rushing TDs this season by Cincinnati QB Emory Jones, which is tied for the most of any Big 12 quarterback.

10: The number of sacks Cincinnati's defense has through three games, which is tied for second-most in the Big 12 this season.

45.5: Completion rate the Bearcats are holding opposing quarterbacks to – third best in the nation.

Oklahoma-Cincinnati, UCLA-Utah, Ole Miss-Alabama, and more!

No. 4 Florida State at Clemson

12 p.m.

9: Current winning streak FSU has – the longest active streak in the ACC, and the fourth-longest active streak in the country.

-3.0: The Seminoles lead the country in yards per punt return allowed.

15: Florida is 15-for-15 in red zone trips this season.

42: Number of home games won by Clemson, dating back to 2016. The Tigers only home loss was in 2022 vs. South Carolina.

7: The Tigers have won seven straight games against FSU, with the last loss coming in 2014.

30: Clemson has won back-to-back games by 30-plus points after its 21-point season-opening loss to Duke.

No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

15: Number of points UCLA has held all three opponents under this season. The Bruins lead the Pac-12 in scoring defense this season.

4.0: Sacks for Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, which leads the Pac-12 this season.

2022: UCLA snapped a five-game losing streak against the Utes last season.

15-3: Utah's record in conference games over the last two seasons.

3rd: Utah RB Ja’Quinden Jackson's rank in the Pac-12 in yards per carry (6.5). He also ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (71.0) and total rushing yards (213).

114-36: The Utes record in Rice-Eccles Stadium (1998-present). Utah is 86-25 in RES during the Kyle Whittingham era.

16: Number of home games Utah has won in a row, including 27 of the last 28 – third-longest active home-winning streak in the FBS.

No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama

3:30 p.m.

2015: The last time Ole Miss beat Alabama.

52.7: PPG by Ole Miss this season. The Rebels have the top scoring offense in the SEC.

355: Total YPG Rebels QB Jaxson Dart is posting (284 pass and 71 rush) – second most in the SEC behind LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

18-3: All-time record for head coach Nick Saban against Ole Miss. He is 14-2 at Alabama against the Rebels for his career.

128: Number of straight weeks the Crimson Tide spent inside the AP Top 10 - second-longest streak in AP poll history. Alabama is currently ranked outside the AP Top 10 for the first time since September 2015.

367.7: The number of yards Alabama is averaging per game this season, which is the second-fewest in the SEC.

No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon

3:30 p.m.

2007: The last time Colorado had a win over an AP Top 10 opponent. The last road win over an AP Top 10 opponent was in 1995.

417.0: Passing YPG QB Shedeur Sanders is averaging through three games this season – second most in the FBS behind Michael Penix Jr.

128.7: Buffs WR Xavier Weaver is fourth in the nation in receiving yards per game.

158.7: Passing YPG allowed by Oregon – the top-ranked pass defense in the Pac-12 this season.

52: Number of TDs recorded by QB Bo Nix since transferring to the Ducks in 2022.

15-9: Oregon's all-time record vs. Colorado having won three in a row, and nine of the last 10 meetings in the series.

Coach Prime & Buffs come back from an 11-point deficit

No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State

7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

1969: The last time Oregon State held back-to-back opponents to under 10 points.

9: Number of consecutive 100-yard regular season games by Oregon State RB Damien Martinez.

260: YPG Oregon State's defense is holding opponents to this season, which ranks first in the Pac-12.

4th: Washington State’s Cameron Ward enters the week ranked fourth in the country in total offense (373.0 YPG); fifth in passing (331.5 YPG).

61: The Cougars defense has forced the second-most takeaways in the Pac-12 since 2020; only USC has more with 67.

61.4: The percentage of third down plays Washington State's offense is converting on this season, which is the best in the Pac-12.

8: Games won by the Cougars in their last nine meetings with the Beavers.

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.

20: Ohio State and Notre Dame are two of the six teams in the country that have won every one of their games by 20-plus points this season.

9: Number of 100-yard receiving games by Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr., which has tied him with Cris Carter (1984-86) for fifth-place in school history.

318.0: Passing YPG by the Buckeyes offense through three weeks, which leads the Big Ten this season.

+101: Ohio State has the best point differential in the Big Ten this season.

13: Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman has thrown 13 TD passes through the first four games this season, which leads the country.

14,028: Career passing yardage by Hartman, who also leads all active FBS quarterbacks in career touchdowns with 123.

10-1: Record for Notre Dame in its last 11 games played.

What would a win over Ohio State look like for Notre Dame?

No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State

7:30 p.m.

41: Points scored by Iowa against Western Michigan last weekend – the highest point total in a 25-game stretch for the Hawkeyes.

12.3: PPG Iowa's defense is allowing this season, which ranked 18th in the FBS.

28.3: PPG for Iowa's offense this season, which ranks seventh in the Big Ten.

10: Streak of games in which Penn State has scored at least 30 points – the nation's longest active streak.

9.69: Number of points Iowa is averaging off turnovers over the last two seasons.

8-6: Record for Penn State at home when the full stadium wears white (this game will be a white-out).

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

No. 5 USC at Arizona State

10:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

500: The Trojans have totaled 500 or more total yards of offense in 12 games under Lincoln Riley, including the first three games of this season.

59.3: PPG USC is averaging through three games this season, which is No. 1 in the nation.

1: USC QB Caleb Williams is currently first in the nation in yards per pass attempt (12.54), points responsible for per game (26.0) and passing efficiency (240.5).

2: ASU has not scored a point since WR Elijhah Badger caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from QB Jaden Rashada with 10:07 left in the second quarter against Oklahoma State in Week 2.

29-0: The Sun Devils were shut out last week against Fresno State. ASU had not been shut out at home since November 1988.

share