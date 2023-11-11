College Football College football Week 11 live updates: Alabama up on Kentucky, more Updated Nov. 11, 2023 1:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 11 of the 2023 college football season is here!

Kicking things off, No. 3 Michigan is facing No. 10 Penn State on FOX's " Big Noon Kickoff ." Follow all the action here .

Also in the early window, No. 8 Alabama is facing SEC foe Kentucky on the road.

A handful of ranked teams will be in action later, including No. 1 Ohio State , No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 9 Ole Miss , No. 4 FSU, No. 5 Washington vs. No. 18 Utah, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas , No. 13 Tennessee at No. 14 Mizzou, and No. 17 Oklahoma.

Here are the top moments!

No. 8 Alabama at Kentucky (12 p.m. ET)

First on the board

The Crimson Tide got things started early, scoring on their first drive, with a Jalen Milroe pass to TE Amari Niblack for a 26-yard touchdown.

Milroe had a scare early in the drive, after taking a hit to the left thigh, that took him out for one play. The QB spent the Kentucky drive in the medical tent, but was back on the field for Alabama to start the second drive.

Wide Open Wideout!

Milroe took the Crimson Tide down the field in just four plays, which ended with a connection to wide-open WR Kobe Prentice in the end zone, and a 40-yard TD to give Bama a 14-0 lead.

FUMBLE!

The Alabama defense came up big, forcing a fumble in the first quarter that led to the third score of the day.

Terrion Arnold was responsible for the turnover, and teammate Caleb Downs for the recovery, which put the Crimson Tide in the red zone.

Muffed punt!

The Wildcats special teams recovered a muffed punt which put Kentucky in great field position at the Bama 32-yard line.

Kentucky capitalized on the fumble, and got their first score of the day, with a Tayvion Robinson 6-yard TD to make it 21-7 heading into the second quarter.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

No. 13 Tennessee at No. 14 Mizzou (3:30 p.m. ET)

Miami (Fla) at No. 4 Florida State (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia (7 p.m. ET)

West Virginia at No. 17 Oklahoma (7 p.m. ET, FOX)

Michigan State at No. 1 Ohio State (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Texas at TCU (7:30 p.m. ET)

USC at No. 6 Oregon (10:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

