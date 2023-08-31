College Football
College football Week 1 top plays: Minnesota shutting out Matt Rhule's Huskers at half
College Football

College football Week 1 top plays: Minnesota shutting out Matt Rhule's Huskers at half

Updated Aug. 31, 2023 9:33 p.m. ET

A year ago, Matt Rhule found himself suddenly out of work after being dismissed by the Carolina Panthers.

Now, he's back in the college game, tasked with rebuilding a Nebraska program that's hungry to rediscover its past dominance — and he's loving every second of it.

"I’m having the time of my life, I really am," he said last week. "So this is as happy as I’ve been in a really, really long time. My family’s here now. My girls are happy, my family’s happy, my wife’s happy, the son’s doing well. I really enjoy this team."

Rhule is making his Nebraska debut tonight, as his Cornhuskers battle Minnesota in a Big Ten showdown on FOX.

Here are the top plays from the game.

Nebraska at Minnesota

:07, 2nd: Intercepted!

Jeff Sims, a transfer from Georgia Tech, led Nebraska on a nice drive late in the half, ripping off runs of 5 and 9 yards, and also completing a 15-yard pass, as the Huskers drove deep into Minnesota territory.

But with a chance to at least get a chip-shot field goal to tie the score before halftime, Sims instead lofted a pass into the waiting arms of Minnesota's Tre'Von Jones in the end zone.

Minnesota's Tre'Von Jones picks off Jeff Sims

8:48, 2nd: Sims picked off!

Nebraska had a nice little drive going, but on third-and-long, Huskers QB Jeff Sims threw a pass that sailed, and it was intercepted by Tyler Nubin.

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck took a moment to praise the poise of his QB Athan Kaliakmanis.

12:31, 2nd: Gophers strike first

All of that possession finally paid off for P.J. Fleck's Minnesota squad, which took a 3-0 lead on a 34-yard field goal by Dragan Kesich.

0:00, 1st: A defensive struggle

Minnesota was putting together another time-consuming drive when the first quarter ended, driving to the Nebraska 34-yard line.

Minnesota held the ball for 10:27 in the first quarter, which ended 0-0.

7:55, 1st: Sims is a problem

The Gophers got the ball first and held it for more than five minutes before ultimately being forced to punt. They pinned the Huskers at their one 1-yard line, but new Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims gave his team some breathing room with a 26-yard dash on a designed run.

Still, the Gophers defense held firm, forcing a punt. 

Pregame scene

New faces on the scene

Big Noon welcomes two new stars to the lineup: former NFL running back Mark Ingram to bring the analysis …

… and Chris "The Bear" Fallica to provide all your wagering guidance.

‘The Ultimate Experiment’

Looking ahead to Saturday, Urban Meyer took a look at expectation levels for Deion Sanders' Colorado squad.

‘The ultimate experiment:' Urban Meyer on Deion Sanders at Colorado

Big Noon poll … 

Matt Leinart wants to know who you're picking in this game.

Donkey and Shrek at the game? Why not!

