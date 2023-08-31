College football Week 1 top plays: Minnesota shutting out Matt Rhule's Huskers at half
A year ago, Matt Rhule found himself suddenly out of work after being dismissed by the Carolina Panthers.
Now, he's back in the college game, tasked with rebuilding a Nebraska program that's hungry to rediscover its past dominance — and he's loving every second of it.
"I’m having the time of my life, I really am," he said last week. "So this is as happy as I’ve been in a really, really long time. My family’s here now. My girls are happy, my family’s happy, my wife’s happy, the son’s doing well. I really enjoy this team."
Rhule is making his Nebraska debut tonight, as his Cornhuskers battle Minnesota in a Big Ten showdown on FOX.
Here are the top plays from the game.
:07, 2nd: Intercepted!
Jeff Sims, a transfer from Georgia Tech, led Nebraska on a nice drive late in the half, ripping off runs of 5 and 9 yards, and also completing a 15-yard pass, as the Huskers drove deep into Minnesota territory.
But with a chance to at least get a chip-shot field goal to tie the score before halftime, Sims instead lofted a pass into the waiting arms of Minnesota's Tre'Von Jones in the end zone.
8:48, 2nd: Sims picked off!
Nebraska had a nice little drive going, but on third-and-long, Huskers QB Jeff Sims threw a pass that sailed, and it was intercepted by Tyler Nubin.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck took a moment to praise the poise of his QB Athan Kaliakmanis.
12:31, 2nd: Gophers strike first
All of that possession finally paid off for P.J. Fleck's Minnesota squad, which took a 3-0 lead on a 34-yard field goal by Dragan Kesich.
0:00, 1st: A defensive struggle
Minnesota was putting together another time-consuming drive when the first quarter ended, driving to the Nebraska 34-yard line.
Minnesota held the ball for 10:27 in the first quarter, which ended 0-0.
7:55, 1st: Sims is a problem
The Gophers got the ball first and held it for more than five minutes before ultimately being forced to punt. They pinned the Huskers at their one 1-yard line, but new Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims gave his team some breathing room with a 26-yard dash on a designed run.
Still, the Gophers defense held firm, forcing a punt.
Pregame scene
New faces on the scene
Big Noon welcomes two new stars to the lineup: former NFL running back Mark Ingram to bring the analysis …
… and Chris "The Bear" Fallica to provide all your wagering guidance.
‘The Ultimate Experiment’
Looking ahead to Saturday, Urban Meyer took a look at expectation levels for Deion Sanders' Colorado squad.
Big Noon poll …
Matt Leinart wants to know who you're picking in this game.
Donkey and Shrek at the game? Why not!
-
How Cade McNamara, a 'Michigan legend,' found renewed purpose at Iowa
FOX Sports to debut 'Bear Bets' podcast featuring Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
2023 College football predictions: Projected standings of every Power 5 conference
-
2023 College Football Week 1 odds, predictions: Picks, lines for Top 25 games
Joel Klatt: What to expect in Nebraska-Minnesota, Colorado-TCU matchups
For Deion Sanders and Colorado, expectations will meet reality vs. TCU
-
2023 College Football odds: Week 1 predictions, best bets, including Utah
Nebraska's Matt Rhule having the time of his life as he begins latest rebuild project
2023 College Football Week 1 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
How Cade McNamara, a 'Michigan legend,' found renewed purpose at Iowa
FOX Sports to debut 'Bear Bets' podcast featuring Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
2023 College football predictions: Projected standings of every Power 5 conference
-
2023 College Football Week 1 odds, predictions: Picks, lines for Top 25 games
Joel Klatt: What to expect in Nebraska-Minnesota, Colorado-TCU matchups
For Deion Sanders and Colorado, expectations will meet reality vs. TCU
-
2023 College Football odds: Week 1 predictions, best bets, including Utah
Nebraska's Matt Rhule having the time of his life as he begins latest rebuild project
2023 College Football Week 1 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica