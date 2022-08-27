College Football College football top plays: Northwestern takes down Nebraska 8 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football is back! The 2022-23 season kicks off with an action-packed Week 0 slate, which will play out in its entirety Saturday.

The action started on FOX, as Northwestern took down Big Ten West rival Nebraska , 31-28, in Dublin, Ireland.

Currently, defending Mountain West champion Utah State hosts UConn in Jim Mora's first season as head coach of the Huskies. Elsewhere, Wyoming traveled across the country to take on Illinois .

Later, two of the ACC's biggest names — North Carolina and Florida State — hit the field, followed by Vanderbilt battling Hawaii in Honolulu to close things out this evening.

Here are the top plays from Week 0.

Connecticut at Utah State

Light work

The Huskies made the most of their first possession, capping off a nine-play, 79-yard drive with six points.

Ta'Quan Roberson puts UConn ahead after QB sneak The Huskies took a 7-0 lead after Ta'Quan Roberson scored on a QB sneak.

Count it!

UConn started its third possession of the game with huge back-to-back runs from Nathan Carter and Cale Millen. That set up this beautiful pass from Zion Turner to Keelan Marion for the score. The catch was reviewed and ruled a touchdown, giving the Huskies a 14-0 lead.

For the first time since 2015, UConn had more than a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Zion Turner throws a 13-yard touchdown pass UConn Huskies QB Zion Turner throws a 13-yard strike to WR Keelan Marion for the touchdown.

Keeping it close

The Aggies came up with a much-needed score in the second quarter when QB Logan Bonner connected with receiver Kyle Van Leeuwen for an 11-yard touchdown that brought the home crowd to its feet.

Utah State's Logan Bonner finds Zach Van Leeuwen Utah State cut into UConn's lead after Logan Bonner found Zach Van Leeuwen on an 11-yard TD pass.

Knotted up

Utah State tied things up late in the second quarter, thanks to a smooth 23-yard rush from Robert Briggs.

Robert Briggs breaks loose! Robert Briggs' 23-yard TD rush ties Utah State and UConn,14-14, in the second quarter.

Aggies coming through

Utah State took the lead, 21-14, as the first half came to a close when Bonner found Justin McGriff in the corner of the end zone. McGriff was able to hang on despite big-time pass interference from the Huskies.

Wyoming at Illinois

Off to the races

It only took the Fighting Illini two plays to get on the board, as Tommy DeVito connected with running back Chase Brown for a 14-yard TD.

Extending the lead

Illinois added to its lead in the second quarter with an 11-yard rush from Brown to make it 14-3.

Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28

And we're off!

Nebraska was the first to strike in this one, as quarterback Casey Thompson, a transfer from Texas, hit Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda with a 32-yard touchdown that brought Cornhuskers fans to their feet in Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Casey Thompson tosses 32-yard TD Nebraska takes the early lead over Northwestern after a 32-yard touchdown pass from QB Casey Thompson to WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.

Closing the gap

Northwestern came up big on third down, as Illinois transfer Donny Navarro reeled in a monster catch from QB Ryan Hilinski while taking a big hit. The big gain helped the Wildcats get on the board with a field goal, making it 7-3.

No quit

On the first play of the second quarter, Thompson turned a potential colossal mistake into a 15-yard gain for the Cornhuskers.

Coming through!

Thompson capped that drive off with a 1-yard TD rush on third down to extend Nebraska's lead, 14-3.

Casey Thompson punches it in for a 1-yard touchdown Nebraska QB Casey Thompson's 1-yard rush gives him his second touchdown on the day and gives the Cornhuskers a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

Returning the favor

Northwestern answered with a score of its own, going 74 yards in just four plays — including this clutch 41-yard throw from Hilinski to a wide-open Raymond Niro — to make it a four-point game, 14-10.

Ryan Hilinski connects with Raymond Niro on 41-yard TD pass Northwestern QB Ryan Hilinski connected with Raymond Niro on a beautiful 41-yard touchdown pass to cut into Nebraska's lead.

Mayhem!

Nebraska's first major mistake came in the middle of the second quarter when Garcia-Castaneda fumbled.

Northwestern running back Evan Hull made the most of the turnover, taking off for 42 total yards on the following drive, including this tough 25-yard pickup that required some fancy footwork.

Hull, now a junior, led Northwestern in all-purpose yards (1,276) last season as a redshirt sophomore.

Unfortunately for Northwestern fans, the drive ended without any points.

It wasn't all bad, however, as fans from both sides lucked out at the concession stand …

The tables have turned

Northwestern converted on a massive fourth-and-1 play with 1:45 remaining in the first half. The risky move paid off when the Wildcats capped off the 13-play, 82-yard drive with six points.

Ryan Hilinski connects with Donny Navaro Ryan Hilinski finds Donny Navaro in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown pass that gives Northwestern a 17-14 lead in the second quarter.

With that score, Northwestern took a 17-14 lead heading into the break.

Magic!

Nebraska opened up the second half with some fireworks. Thompson scrambled for nearly 12 seconds before launching the ball to Garcia-Castaneda for a 59-yard gain for a crucial first down.

The drive ended with a touchdown, as the Cornhuskers regained the lead, 21-17, early in the third quarter.

Casey Thompson's wild scramble and pass leads to touchdown Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Casey Thompson's scramble and 58-yard pass to Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda leads to 3-yard TD run from Anthony Grant.

Textbook fumble

What started off looking like a strong run for the Wildcats ended in disaster when Cam Porter lost the ball near midfield.

To the house!

The fumble resulted in six quick points for Nebraska, as Anthony Grant took off for 46 yards on the following drive, making it an 11-point game.

Anthony Grant dashes for long TD Anthony Grant rushed for a 46-yard touchdown after a critical Northwestern Wildcats' fumble, giving the Nebraska Cornhuskers a 28-17 lead.

Back and forth

It didn't stay that way for long, however, as Nebraska opted for an onside kick early in the third quarter.

Northwestern came away with the ball and went 43 yards in five plays, as Porter redeemed himself with a short TD run. Just like that, it was a four-point game, 28-24.

One-possession game

It was a one-score game to start the fourth quarter, but that was short-lived after a Nebraska turnover. Then, Hull found the end zone on a 4-yard rush, giving the Wildcats a three-point edge, 31-28.

Northwestern sealed the win with a late fourth-quarter interception, handing Frost his 21st one-score loss as Nebraska's head coach.

THE BEST OF THE REST:

First!

It was Western Kentucky that served up the first touchdown of the 2022-23 season when Hilltoppers QB Austin Reed connected with wideout Malachi Corley for a score against Austin Peay.

Pick-Six!

Governors QB Mike Diliello's pass was intercepted by WKU's Upton Stout and taken 34 yards to the house.

Bombs away!

Wild things were happening in Montgomery, Alabama between Stephen F. Austin and Jacksonville State.

STILL TO COME:

Duquesne at Florida State (5 p.m. ET, ACC)

Florida A&M at North Carolina (8:15 p.m. ET, ACC)

Vanderbilt at Hawaii (10:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

