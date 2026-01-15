2026 NFL Draft: The Book on Miami QB Carson Beck

Executives, coaches and scouts will spend the next few months debating the merits of various quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft class, but Miami’s surprising College Football Playoff run has thrust Carson Beck back into the conversation as a franchise quarterback candidate.

Although the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder was once hailed as a potential No. 1 overall pick after leading the Georgia Bulldogs to a 13-1 record in 2023 as a first-time starter, a disappointing 2024 campaign plummeted his draft stock, prompting the sixth-year senior to join "The U" as the successor to last year's No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward. With Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson looking for an experienced leader to spark a title run, the move to South Florida was part of a rehabilitation plan that would help Beck re-emerge as a top prospect in a draft littered with quarterback-needy teams.

As a classic drop-back passer with 41 career starts and a 36-5 record, Beck will enter the NFL with the experience and expertise evaluators covet in potential QB1s. The three-year starter enters the College Football Playoff championship game with a 69.7% completion rate, 11,493 career pass yards with 87 pass touchdowns and 31 interceptions over his career.

At Miami, Beck capped off his illustrious career in style with a 73.3% completion rate, 3,581 pass yards with 29 pass touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Operating as a pass-first point guard for an offense that featured blue-chip playmakers, Beck showed evaluators that he can effectively manage a game, while making enough "clutch" plays to tilt the game in the ‘Canes’ favor.

Here's the book on Beck:

UPSIDE

The veteran quarterback offers a mix of experience, confidence and management skills that will intrigue coaches looking for a field general to guide their offense. As a three-year starter for a pair of championship-caliber programs, Beck understands how to play winning football at the highest level. Whether executing "check-with-me" concepts that ask the quarterback to make audibles based on the defensive front or coverage, or making sound decisions based on time, score and situation, the Canes’ QB1 has extensive experience running a pro-style offense at a championship level.

From a skill standpoint, Beck is a talented passer with above-average arm strength. He excels in a controlled passing game that features various in-breaking routes at intermediate depth (10-19 yards). As a quick-rhythm from the shotgun, Beck picks apart opponents on "catch-and-throw" concepts. Additionally, he is a slick ball handler who flawlessly executes play-action out of heavy formations. He deceptively puts the ball on his hip before setting up in the pocket or rolling to the perimeter to drop "dimes" on flat-corner concepts that require a high-low read on a designated perimeter defender.

Beck’s willingness to take the open receiver on underneath throws and check-downs keeps the offense on schedule. Most importantly, the veteran’s disciplined approach leads to efficient performance and production from the passing game.

The sixth-year pro also displays the toughness and grittiness of an NFL veteran. Beck courageously stands tall in the pocket with defenders nearby, exhibiting the courage to deliver pinpoint strikes while taking a hit. In addition, he has played through a significant injury (UCL tear in the 2024 SEC Championship Game) to help his squad claim a title.

DOWNSIDE

Despite Beck’s success as a starter at Georgia and Miami, there are some concerns about his game at the next level. The super-senior is streaky as a passer, with some egregious mistakes in big games (SEE: Louisville ’25 and SMU ’25). While turnovers are a part of playing the position, the four-interception effort against Louisville suggests he can be baited into a game of "hero ball" in pivotal moments.

When he plays outside the system or attempts to force the issue, he is prone to making critical errors that alter the game. Although Beck has reduced his mistakes down the stretch, the veteran’s minor meltdowns at Georgia and Miami will be discussed in pre-draft meetings around the league. Evaluators will determine whether his miscues are due to improper coverage recognition, over-aggressive play or a bad break (tipped pass or a route-running error by the pass catcher) to assess whether his flaws are correctable or part of a pattern that will continue at the next level.

As a designated caretaker in a run-first offense, the jury is still out on whether Beck is simply a "game manager" or a quarterback prospect with the tools and potential to develop into a "game changer" in a system that accentuates his talents.

With limited range as a deep ball thrower, Beck must attack down the field quickly, or the receiver will outrun his vertical throws. Although his slightly underthrown passes have produced explosive plays at Georgia and Miami, NFL defenders will routinely pick off those errant tosses.

VERDICT

Beck is an intriguing developmental prospect with starting potential. While he projects as a high-end "game manager" given his success as a caretaker in college, he also possesses the skills to succeed within a ball-control system, like the Falcons' Kirk Cousins or 49ers' Mac Jones. As an experienced quarterback with a winning pedigree, championship intangibles and prototypical traits, Beck could come off the draft board sooner than expected on draft day.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.