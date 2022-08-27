College Football College football top plays: Nebraska leads Northwestern in Week 0 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football is back! The 2022-23 season kicks off with an action-packed Week 0 slate, which will play out in its entirety Saturday.

The action starts on FOX, as Big Ten West rivals Nebraska and Northwestern battle it out in Dublin, Ireland.

Later, two of the ACC's biggest names — North Carolina and Florida State — hit the field, followed by Wyoming traveling a thousand miles due east to take on Illinois , and Vanderbilt heading to Honolulu to battle Hawaii to close things out this evening.

Here are the top plays from Week 0.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern

And we're off!

Nebraska was the first to strike in this one, as quarterback Casey Thompson, a transfer from Texas, hit Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda with a 32-yard touchdown that brought Cornhuskers fans to their feet in Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Closing the gap

Northwestern came up big on third down, as Illinois transfer Donny Navarro reeled in a monster catch from QB Ryan Hilinski while taking a big hit. The big gain helped the Wildcats get on the board with a field goal, making it 7-3.

No quit

On the first play of the second quarter, Thompson turned a potential colossal mistake into a 15-yard gain for the Cornhuskers.

Coming through!

Thompson capped that drive off with a 1-yard TD rush on third down to extend Nebraska's lead, 14-3.

Returning the favor

Northwestern answered with a score of its own, going 74 yards in just four plays — including this clutch 41-yard throw from Hilinski to a wide-open Raymond Niro — to make it a four-point game, 14-10.

Mayhem!

Nebraska's first major mistake came in the middle of the second quarter when Garcia-Castaneda fumbled.

Northwestern running back Evan Hull made the most of the turnover, taking off for 42 total yards on the following drive, including this tough 25-yard pickup that required some fancy footwork.

Hull, now a junior, led Northwestern in all-purpose yards (1,276) last season as a redshirt sophomore.

Unfortunately for Northwestern fans, the drive ended without any points.

It wasn't all bad, however, as fans from both sides lucked out at the concession stand …

The tables have turned

Northwestern converted on a massive fourth-and-1 play with 1:45 remaining in the first half. The risky moved paid off when the Wildcats capped off the 13-play, 82-yard drive with six points.

With that score, Northwestern took a 17-14 lead heading into the break. Nebraska is 5-20 in one-possession games and 3-20 overall when trailing at the half under head coach Scott Frost.

Magic!

Nebraska opened up the second half with some fireworks. Thompson scrambled for nearly 12 seconds before launching the ball to Garcia-Castaneda for a 59-yard gain for a crucial first down.

The drive ended with a touchdown, as the Cornhuskers regained the lead, 21-17, early in the third quarter.

Textbook fumble

What started off looking like a strong run for the Wildcats ended in disaster when Cam Porter lost the ball near midfield.

Capitalizing on the turnover

The fumble resulted in six quick points for Nebraska, as Anthony Grant took off for 46 yards on the following drive, making it an 11-point game.

Back and forth

It didn't stay that way for long, however, as Nebraska opted for an onside kick early in the third quarter.

Northwestern came away with the ball and went 43 yards in five plays, as Porter redeemed himself with a short TD run. Just like that, it was a four-point game, 28-24.

Stay tuned for updates.

THE BEST OF THE REST:

First!

It was Western Kentucky that served up the first touchdown of the 2022-23 season when Hilltoppers QB Austin Reed connected with wideout Malachi Corley for a score again Austin Peay.

Pick-Six!

Governors QB Mike Diliello's pass was intercepted by WKU's Upton Stout and taken 34 yards to the house.

STILL TO COME:

Connecticut at Utah State (4 p.m. ET, FS1)

Wyoming at Illinois (4 p.m. ET, BTN)

Duquesne at Florida State (5 p.m. ET, ACC)

Florida A&M at North Carolina (8:15 p.m. ET, ACC)

Vanderbilt at Hawaii (10:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

