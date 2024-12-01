College Football College football rivalry week gets feisty with fights, flag plants, more Updated Dec. 1, 2024 1:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 edition of rivalry week brought a lot of testiness and edge to the college football world.

Of course, the fight that broke out following the end of the Michigan-Ohio State game headlined the day. But it was far from the only rivalry that got chippy. In fact, it wasn't even the only game that featured midfield flag plants. Let's take a look at the week's biggest "hate" moments, broken down by conference.

Massive SCUFFLE ensues after Michigan tries to plant flag on Ohio State's logo

ACC

North Carolina State players planted their school's flag after a 35-30 win over North Carolina on Saturday. The teams scuffled and had to be separated.

The incident came as UNC posted a thank you to Mack Brown, who is leaving the program at season's end, and his wife, Sally, on the video board before the teams headed to opposite tunnels — with Wolfpack players celebrating in front of their fans and even doing somersaults, while the Tar Heels headed somberly to their locker room.

A North Carolina player was later seen tossing the NC State flag toward the crowd as the fighting continued around midfield.

In another game hosted by an ACC school, Florida edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. celebrated on Florida State's logo. Seconds after Florida's 31-11 road win, Gumbs planted the flag, with a few of his Gators teammates around him.

However, a Florida State player quickly rushed over to Gumbs and the group of Florida players to prevent the flag planting. That led to pushing and shoving by players on both teams.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell also showed his frustration over the moment. He appeared upset with Florida head coach Billy Napier when the two shook hands before taking the Florida flag away.

Napier expressed remorse over the incident after the win.

"Obviously, what happened there at the end of the game is not who we want to be as a program," Napier said. "It's embarrassing to me and it's a distraction from a really well-played football game. I want to apologize on behalf of the entire organization just in terms of how we represented the university there. We shouldn't have done that. We won't do that moving forward. And there will be consequences for all involved."

Big 12

After Arizona State cruised to a 49-7 win over Arizona, Sun Devils defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika, an Arizona transfer, planted a trident on his opponent's logo. Wildcats wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig took exception, ripping the trident out of the turf, leading to some pushing and shoving.

Big Ten

The Big Ten had some more fireworks than just "The Game." In the late afternoon, Penn State scored a touchdown as time expired in its 44-7 win over Maryland when backup quarterback Beau Pribula found receiver Tyseer Denmark for a 15-yard score.

During the postgame handshake, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley had words with James Franklin.

"Bulls--- is what it was," Locksley said afterward. "I respect the game. Got a lot of respect for James, his program. I think it was bulls---."

Franklin understood Locksley's point of view, but he also explained why he felt what he did was right.

"I get it, but a couple things I will say," Franklin told reporters. "It's my job to put the threes and fours into the game. But when the threes and fours get to go into the game, they get to play football. Those guys deserve to play football. Your ones are in the game. You were trying to score, we're trying to score. On top of that, you're playing Cover 0. If you don't want [that], play Cover 2. So, I'm good with it.

"On top of that, there's also a change in college football. [Penn State] is trying to play as long as we can, make the playoffs, and be seeded as high as possible and scoring as many points and a point differential matters. All that matters. If you don't get that, it's really not my problem."

James Franklin on Penn State's dominant win over Maryland

SEC

Several players on Auburn and Alabama had to be separated when a fight broke out between the two in-state foes in the third quarter of the Crimson Tide's win. Auburn wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith blocked Alabama defensive back DeVonta Smith out of bounds after an incomplete pass, but Smith tossed Lambert-Smith to the ground at the end of it, receiving a 15-yard penalty.

There was also a tussle in the Texas-Texas A&M game as they renewed their rivalry. Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III and Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden went back-and-forth after the whistle on multiple occasions during a drive in the second quarter. Lee tossed Golden toward the ground at the end of one play. Neither were penalized, though.

After Texas' 17-7 win, Longhorns players began to move to the Texas A&M logo. However, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was seen directing his players away from midfield.

Sarkisian had seen enough fighting in the sport for the day.

"I just watched Michigan and Ohio State get in a brawl from my hotel room," Sarkisian said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

