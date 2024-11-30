College Football Michigan-Ohio State fight: What we know about the postgame scuffle Updated Nov. 30, 2024 6:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State, 13-10 , on Saturday after nailing a field goal with 45 seconds left in regulation. The late kick sealed the Wolverines' fourth straight win over their bitter rival in the 120th edition of "The Game" and likely ended the Buckeyes' hopes of returning to the Big Ten title game.

But after the game, the action wasn't quite over, as chaos ensued on the field.

Highlights: Michigan stuns No. 2 Ohio State

Emotions were high as Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore waved goodbye to Ohio State fans from the sideline while the clock ticked down. He then received a quick Gatorade shower upon walking onto the field in the closing seconds.

Tempers flared after multiple Wolverines players attempted to plant a Michigan flag on Ohio State's midfield logo, and a massive fight quickly broke out. Michigan seemingly tried to plant the flag during "Carmen Ohio," Ohio State's alma mater song that the team and fans sing after every game, and the oldest school song still used by the university.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (9) holds up a Michigan flag at midfield after Saturday's game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Massive scuffle ensues after Michigan tries to plant flag on Ohio State's logo

The Ohio State University Police Department released a statement after the game confirming that pepper spray was used on both teams during the scuffle, noting that "multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray" and that the department "will continue to investigate" the on-field altercation.

FOX Sports' Jenny Taft spoke with Michigan's Kalel Mullings after the fight. Mullings was a key part of the win, breaking away for a 27-yard run to set up the Wolverines at the Buckeyes' 17-yard line with two minutes remaining.

"You can't be fighting just because you lost a game," he said. "All that fighting — we had 60 minutes, we had four quarters to do all that fighting. … It's just bad for the game. Classless, in my opinion. … People gotta be better."

Kalel Mullings on scuffle: 'This is bad for the game. Classless'

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day commented on the melee in his postgame presser.

"This is our field," he said, "and certainly … we're embarrassed with the fact that we lost the game, but you know there are some prideful guys on this team that weren't just gonna let that happen."

Here's how the sports world reacted to the skirmish:

