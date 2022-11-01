College Football College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson are top 4 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, setting the stage for what should be an exciting back half of the 2022-23 season.

Tuesday's reveal was the first of the CFP rankings announcements, which will come out every Tuesday for the rest of the season. The four CFP teams will be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Tennessee, which boasts a win over Alabama this season, came in at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson in the top four. Undefeated Michigan came in just outside a playoff spot at No. 5, followed by Alabama, TCU and Oregon.

Tennessee is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time. Only one team that has been No. 1 in the committee’s initial rankings has not made the playoff, but only about half the teams in the first top four managed to finish there.

Earlier, Bryan Fischer outlined the paths to the CFP for the top 12 contenders.

Here are the rankings, as they're being revealed:

1. Tennessee (8-0)

2. Ohio State (8-0)

3. Georgia (8-0)

4. Clemson (8-0)

5. Michigan (8-0)

6. Alabama (7-1)

7. TCU (8-0)

8. Oregon (7-1)

9. USC (7-10

10. LSU (6-2)

11. Ole Miss (8-1)

12. UCLA (7-1)

13. Kansas State (6-2)

14. Utah (6-2)

15. Penn State (6-2)

16. Illinois (7-1)

17. North Carolina (7-1)

18. Oklahoma State (6-2)

19. Tulane (7-1)

20. Syracuse (6-2)

21. Wake Forest (6-2)

22. NC State (6-2)

23. Oregon State (6-2)

24. Texas (5-3)

25. UCF (6-2)

