College Football Heisman Watch: C.J. Stroud in control, but Blake Corum, Caleb Williams in pursuit 1 hour ago

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud faced an enormous challenge on Saturday at Penn State.

Taking on a Nittany Lions defensive backfield that includes stars Joey Porter, Jr. and Ji’Ayir Brown , a group that NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang called "arguably the most gifted secondary in the country," Stroud raised his game.

The QB completed 78.8% of his passes for 354 yards. He threw a touchdown pass and no interceptions. And in the end, Ohio State came away with a 44-31 victory.

C.J. Stroud links up with Cade Stover Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with Cade Stover on a 24-yard TD on Saturday.

If was Stroud's biggest statement yet in the chase for the Heisman Trophy, but that doesn't mean there aren't any others still in the running. In fact, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, Michigan running back Blake Corum and USC QB Caleb Williams all had monster games, too.

See how the leading Heisman candidates heading into Week 9 fared Saturday.

Note: Players are ranked by FOX Bet odds entering Week 9.

1. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud +100 ( bet $10 to win $20 total )

If there was one knock on Stroud, it was that he hasn't had many opportunities to show his skills in high-pressure situations, as the Buckeyes have rolled through the competition this season.

Is Stroud clutch? The answer to that question on Saturday was an unqualified "yes." The Buckeyes led just 16-14 entering the fourth quarter and that's when Stroud found another gear. The quarterback passed for 128 yards in the final period as Ohio State scored four touchdowns to put the game away.

Highlights: Ohio State defeats Penn State No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 13 Penn State as C.J. Stroud passed for 354 yards and a touchdown.

Week 8 rank: 1

Trending: Steady.

Next: At Northwestern on Nov. 5.

2: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker +225 ( bet $10 to win $32.50 total )

The Volunteers were supposed to have something of a challenge on their hands Saturday against No. 19 Kentucky, but the game turned out to be anything but that. Tennessee's defense simply dominated on the way to a 44-6 victory.

That made things relatively easy for Hooker, who has shot up the Heisman rankings in recent weeks. The quarterback completed 19 of his 25 pass attempts (76%) for 245 yards and three touchdowns, racking up 23 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Week 8 rank: 2

Trending: Steady.

Next: At Georgia on Nov. 5.

3. Michigan RB Blake Corum +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

The Wolverines have had an amazing run over the past year, but there was still some unfinished business nagging at coach Jim Harbaugh and his squad — last season's loss to Michigan State.

Michigan took care of that baggage in emphatic fashion with a 29-7 victory on Saturday night, and Corum was a driving force behind it.

The running back carried the ball 33 times against the Spartans, churning out 177 yards and a touchdown in the process. The total pushed Corum past the 1,000-yard mark on the season, while improving Michigan's record to 8-0.

Week 8 rank: 4

Trending: Steady.

Next: At Rutgers on Nov. 5.

4. USC QB Caleb Williams +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

The Trojans had the week off after enduring their first loss of the season, a 43-42 heartbreaker to defending Pac-12 champion Utah. Given a chance to regroup, USC came back strong (at least offensively) with a 45-37 victory over Arizona in Tucson.

Williams was asked to carry the load in this one, and the star rose to the occasion, completing 31 of 45 passes for 411 yards and five touchdown passes, without an interception.

Week 8 rank: 3

Trending: Steady.

Next: Vs. Cal on Nov. 5.

5. Alabama QB Bryce Young +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Young and the Tide were idle Saturday.

Week 8 rank: 5.

Trending: Steady.

Next: At LSU on Nov. 5.

6. Oregon QB Bo Nix +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

The bad news? Nix tossed two interceptions Saturday against the Cal Bears. The good news? It didn't matter one bit.

Nix overcame his two turnovers with what was an otherwise big day. The former Auburn QB passed for 412 yards and three touchdowns. He added another three scores on the ground, rushing for 59 yards on 12 carries as Oregon cruised to a 42-24 victory.

Oregon has won seven straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia, and as the Ducks continue to gain steam, so does Nix's Heisman profile.

Bo Nix tosses one of his three touchdown passes Bo Nix found Noah Whittington for a 29-yard touchdown against Cal on Saturday. The TD gave Oregon a 28-10 lead.

Week 8 rank: Unranked.

Trending: Up.

Next: At Colorado on Nov. 5.

T7. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

The No. 1 Bulldogs built a 28-3 first-half lead, then hung on for a 42-20 victory over Florida. Unfortunately for Bennett, Georgia's victory came more as a result of a run game that gained 240 yards on 39 carries (6.2 yards per carry) than anything he did.

Bennett did throw for 316 yards and two touchdown passes, but he also tossed a pair of interceptions, and his 50% completion percentage (19-for-38) left much to be desired.

Week 8 rank: Unranked.

Trending: Down.

Next: Vs. Tennessee on Nov. 5.

T7. Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Gibbs and the Tide were idle this week.

Week 8 rank: T6

Trending: Steady.

Next: At LSU on Nov. 5.

9. North Carolina QB Drake Maye +4500 ( bet $10 to win $460 total )

The Tar Heels were impressive late Saturday against Pittsburgh, outscoring the Panthers 21-0 in the fourth quarter on the way to a 42-24 victory, and Maye was the star of the show.

The freshman quarterback torched the Pitt defense with both his arm and his legs, passing for 388 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 61 yards on 14 carries.

Week 8 rank: T9

Trending: Steady.

Next: At Virginia on Nov. 5.

10. Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Hartman had thrown only three interceptions on the season heading into Saturday's matchup against unranked Louisville. He doubled that total in a difficult 48-14 defeat, making it doubtful that he will remain on this list for long. Hartman completed only 20 of his 35 pass attempts against the Cardinals, going for 271 yards and a touchdown.

Week 8 rank: Unranked.

Trending: Down.

Next: At NC State on Nov. 5.

