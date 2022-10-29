College Football Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau breaks social media with performance vs. Penn State 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

O-H what a performance!

Ohio State rallied to pull away late in a massive 44-31 road win at Big 10 rival Penn State. The Buckeyes defense — and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau in particular — took over the game. The sophomore had possibly one of the best games ever for a college football defensive lineman.

Tulimolau's biggest plays came in key moments, as well — none bigger than his incredible pick-6 with under three minutes remaining to effectively end Penn State's chances at a comeback. It marks a major coming out party for one of the top prospects from the 2021 high school class.

J.T. Tuimoloau picks Sean Clifford off and takes it to the house The Ohio State Buckeyes took a 44-24 lead over the Penn State Nittany Lions after J.T. Tuimoloau picks Sean Clifford off.

Social media was buzzing with reactions to Tulimolau's incredible performance. The former Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic high school football and basketball star — who also flirted with playing on the Ohio State men's basketball team — even earned a shutout from a certain basketball-playing Ohio native.

FOX Sports analysts R.J. Young, Nick Wright and Emmanuel Acho also weighed in:

Acho beamed: "I've never seen a performance like this, defensively, in my days of watching and playing college football."

Meanwhile, others on College Football Twitter simply lost their minds as Tulimolau racked up big play after big play. The Buckeyes, who entered the day ranked No. 2 on the AP Poll, are now a perfect 8-0 on the season.

