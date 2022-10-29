College Football College football Week 9 top plays: Oklahoma State-Kansas State, Oregon-Cal 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 of the college football season is off to a thrilling start, and there is plenty more to come.

Undefeated No. 2 Ohio State kicked off the day with an impressive win over No. 13 Penn State, while Oklahoma earned a hard-fought victory over Iowa State.

Now on FOX, it's a Big 12 showdown between No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 22 Kansas State, while a Pac-12 tilt is on the books in Berkeley, California between No. 8 Oregon and Cal on FS1.

To close out the night, No. 19 Kentucky is up against powerhouse SEC foe No. 3 Tennessee (7 p.m. ET), followed by a classic in-state rivalry matchup between Michigan State and No. 4 Michigan (7:30 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 9 slate.

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State

Right on the money

K-State took an early lead on its first possession after going 77 yards in nine plays. Will Howard uncorked a rocket to Kade Warner down the left side for the Wildcats' initial TD.

Twos up!

Deuce Vaughn said deuces to OK State's defense on the Wildcats' next possession, breaking loose for a 62-yard house call to put K-State up 14.

No. 8 Oregon at Cal (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

No. 2 Ohio State 44, No. 13 Penn State 31

Making it look easy

C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. have become one of the best QB-WR duos in the nation. The duo hooked up for a 37-yard passing play on the Buckeyes' first possession of the game.

OSU strikes first

Ohio State's defense picked off Penn State QB Sean Clifford for the second time in the first quarter. That set up a 4-yard touchdown run from RB Miyan Williams to give the Buckeyes a 10-0 lead.

Put it in drive

Penn State's Parker Washington now has a TD in back-to-back weeks after he took a quick WR screen to the house on a 58-yard catch-and-run. The big score brought Penn State within three, 10-7 in the second quarter.

Happy in the valley

The Nittany Lions sent their home crowd into a frenzy with a go-ahead TD midway through the second. Clifford hooked up with KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 23-yard TD to go up 14-10.

On the defensive side, Penn State hung tough with the Buckeyes as the first half came to a close, stifling them near the goal line as the clock expired to head into halftime with a 14-13 edge.

Reclaiming momentum

Williams was limited in the second half after suffering an injury in the first, but Ohio State has a bevy of tough runners. TreVeyon Henderson etched his name into the TD column to put OSU back in front with a 41-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter.

OSU followed Henderson's rush with another score minutes later, this time on a 24-yard dime from Stroud to Cade Stover.

Two For TreVeyon

Following a field goal from Penn State, the Buckeyes got the ball back and immediately went to work. Henderson took the handoff and cruised in for a 7-yard touchdown run. The score gave Ohio State a 36-24 lead.

Have a day!

Prior to this play, J.T. Tuimoloau had: A sack, a forced fumble, a tipped pass that led to an INT, an INT and two fumble recoveries. He put the icing on the cake of his wondrous day with another interception, this time taking back the other way for a sealing TD.

Oklahoma 27, Iowa State 13

Made ya look!

After kicking a 41-yard FG early in the first quarter, Zach Schmit lined up for what appeared to be another conversion from the 2-yard line.

But OU had other plans, as Schmit waltzed into the end zone after a clever fake gave him an open lane to the pylon. The TD gave OU a 10-3 lead in the second quarter.

Wide open!

There's no explaining how Jalil Farooq got this free behind Iowa State's defense, but there's video evidence that it happened. Farooq reeled in a 41-yard dime from Dillon Gabriel to put Oklahoma ahead 20-6.

Cyclone Watch!

The Cyclones climbed within seven on a 12-play, 53-yard drive. Hunter Dekkers completed a 15-yard pass to Jaylin Noel to make it 20-13.

Put it away

After a timely INT, Oklahoma put the game away late in the fourth when Eric Gray maneuvered his way into the end zone out of the wildcat formation.

COMING UP:

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee (7 p.m. ET)

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan (7:30 p.m. ET)

