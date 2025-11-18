College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana on Top; Alabama Drops to 10
The latest CFP rankings held steady at the top before delivering their biggest twists further down the board.
Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M stayed firm in the top three when the third set of College Football Playoff rankings was revealed Tuesday night, solidifying a pecking order that has held strong.
But the real drama came a few lines down, where Oklahoma jumped to No. 8 after its memorable win and Alabama slid to No. 10, its playoff hopes taking a significant hit. The race for positioning continues to tighten as the postseason picture comes into focus.
Here’s a look at the third set of CFP rankings for the 2025 college football season:
1. Ohio State (10-0)
2. Indiana (11-0)
3. Texas A&M (10-0)
4. Georgia (9-1)
5. Texas Tech (10-1)
6. Ole Miss (10-1)
7. Oregon (9-1)
8. Oklahoma (8-2)
9. Notre Dame (8-2)
10. Alabama (8-2)
11. BYU (9-1)
12. Utah (8-2)
13. Miami (8-2)
14. Vanderbilt (8-2)
15. USC (8-2)
16. Georgia Tech (9-1)
17. Texas (7-3)
18. Michigan (8-2)
19. Virginia (9-2)
20. Tennessee (7-3)
21. Illinois (7-3)
22. Missouri (7-3)
23. Houston (8-2)
24. Tulane (7-2)
25. Arizona State (7-3)
-
RJ Young's 24-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Entering Week 12
4 Takeaways From the Second CFP Rankings Release of 2025
Sherrone Moore: Nick Saban 'Annoyed' By Michigan's 2024 Rose Bowl Game Plan
-
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Defends Texas A&M, Questions Why Aggies Aren't No. 1
Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State Stays on Top; Nebraska Rises, Washington Falls
Favorite 'Dogs: Back Seahawks to Upset Red-Hot Rams
-
Fired Head Coach Brian Kelly Lawsuit Alleges LSU Failing to Honor Contract Terms
When Do CFP Rankings Come Out? Time, Release Schedule, Dates
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Top 10 College Football Rankings: Week 12 Edition
-
