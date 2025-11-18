College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana on Top; Alabama Drops to 10

The latest CFP rankings held steady at the top before delivering their biggest twists further down the board.

Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M stayed firm in the top three when the third set of College Football Playoff rankings was revealed Tuesday night, solidifying a pecking order that has held strong.

But the real drama came a few lines down, where Oklahoma jumped to No. 8 after its memorable win and Alabama slid to No. 10, its playoff hopes taking a significant hit. The race for positioning continues to tighten as the postseason picture comes into focus.

Here’s a look at the third set of CFP rankings for the 2025 college football season:

4. Georgia (9-1)

5. Texas Tech (10-1)

6. Ole Miss (10-1)

7. Oregon (9-1)

8. Oklahoma (8-2)

10. Alabama (8-2)

11. BYU (9-1)

12. Utah (8-2)

13. Miami (8-2)

15. USC (8-2)

17. Texas (7-3)

19. Virginia (9-2)

20. Tennessee (7-3)

21. Illinois (7-3)

22. Missouri (7-3)

23. Houston (8-2)

24. Tulane (7-2)

25. Arizona State (7-3)

