College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M Claim Top Spots

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2025 season were released Tuesday night, and the message is clear: the road to the national championship runs through Columbus.

Ohio State, sitting at 8-0 overall and 6-0 in Big Ten play, claimed the No. 1 spot in the initial CFP rankings. The Buckeyes are fresh off a 38-14 win over Penn State and will travel to West Lafayette for a battle with Purdue on Saturday.

Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers claimed the No. 2 spot in the initial rankings, while Texas A&M is listed at No. 3.

Here is a look at the first set of CFP rankings for the 2025 college football season:

