College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M Claim Top Spots
The first set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2025 season were released Tuesday night, and the message is clear: the road to the national championship runs through Columbus.
Ohio State, sitting at 8-0 overall and 6-0 in Big Ten play, claimed the No. 1 spot in the initial CFP rankings. The Buckeyes are fresh off a 38-14 win over Penn State and will travel to West Lafayette for a battle with Purdue on Saturday.
Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers claimed the No. 2 spot in the initial rankings, while Texas A&M is listed at No. 3.
Here is a look at the first set of CFP rankings for the 2025 college football season:
1. Ohio State (8-0)
2. Indiana (9-0)
3. Texas A&M (8-0)
4. Alabama (7-1)
5. Georgia (7-1)
6. Ole Miss (8-1)
7. BYU (8-0)
8. Texas Tech (8-1)
9. Oregon (7-1)
10. Notre Dame (6-2)
11. Texas (7-2)
12. Oklahoma (7-2)
13. Utah (7-2)
14. Virginia (8-1)
15. Louisville (7-1)
16. Vanderbilt (7-2)
17. Georgia Tech (8-1)
18. Miami (Fla.) (6-2)
19. USC (6-2)
20. Iowa (6-2)
21. Michigan (7-2)
22. Missouri (6-2)
23. Washington (6-2)
24. Pitt (7-2)
25. Tennessee (6-3)
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 College Football Rankings: Texas Surges Into Top 10, Miami Slides
NFL, CFB Weekend Betting Recap: 'It’s Crazy What a Few Upsets Will do for the Book'
Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: OSU, Indiana on Big Ten Collision Course
-
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Julian Sayin New Favorite, Diego Pavia Falls
AP Top 25: Big 12 Boasts 2 Teams In Top 10 for 1st Time In 2 Years
Every Major Sport's Most Recent Three-Peat: Can the Dodgers Join the Club?
-
Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola Out for Season After Breaking Leg vs. USC
2025 Heisman Watch: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Climbs the Leaderboard
Steve Sarkisian: 'Everybody Wants To Fire Their Coach. Who You Gonna Hire?'
-
2025 College Football Rankings: Texas Surges Into Top 10, Miami Slides
NFL, CFB Weekend Betting Recap: 'It’s Crazy What a Few Upsets Will do for the Book'
Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: OSU, Indiana on Big Ten Collision Course
-
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Julian Sayin New Favorite, Diego Pavia Falls
AP Top 25: Big 12 Boasts 2 Teams In Top 10 for 1st Time In 2 Years
Every Major Sport's Most Recent Three-Peat: Can the Dodgers Join the Club?
-
Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola Out for Season After Breaking Leg vs. USC
2025 Heisman Watch: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Climbs the Leaderboard
Steve Sarkisian: 'Everybody Wants To Fire Their Coach. Who You Gonna Hire?'