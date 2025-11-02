College Football
College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M Claim Top Spots
College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M Claim Top Spots

Updated Nov. 4, 2025 9:04 p.m. ET

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2025 season were released Tuesday night, and the message is clear: the road to the national championship runs through Columbus.

Ohio State, sitting at 8-0 overall and 6-0 in Big Ten play, claimed the No. 1 spot in the initial CFP rankings. The Buckeyes are fresh off a 38-14 win over Penn State and will travel to West Lafayette for a battle with Purdue on Saturday.

Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers claimed the No. 2 spot in the initial rankings, while Texas A&M is listed at No. 3.

Here is a look at the first set of CFP rankings for the 2025 college football season:

1. Ohio State (8-0)

2. Indiana ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠(9-0)

3. Texas A&M (8-0)

4. Alabama (7-1)

5. Georgia (7-1)

6. Ole Miss (8-1)

7. BYU (8-0)

8. Texas Tech (8-1)

9. Oregon (7-1)

10. Notre Dame (6-2)

11. Texas (7-2)

12. Oklahoma (7-2)

13. Utah (7-2)

14. Virginia (8-1)

15. Louisville (7-1)

16. Vanderbilt (7-2)

17. Georgia Tech (8-1)

18. Miami (Fla.) (6-2)

19. USC (6-2)

20. Iowa (6-2)

21. Michigan (7-2)

22. Missouri (6-2)

23. Washington (6-2)

24. Pitt (7-2)

25. Tennessee (6-3)

