College Football
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Syracuse-Clemson
College Football

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Syracuse-Clemson

1 hour ago

The Syracuse Orange take on the Clemson Tigers this weekend for a Week 8 college football showdown between ACC rivals.

The Orange have posted a perfect 6-0 record this season, with their most recent win coming over NC State in Week 7. 

Clemson also comes into this matchup with a perfect record. At 7-0, the Tigers have toppled teams like Wake Forest, Boston College, and, most recently, Florida State.

Which undefeated ACC squad escapes Week 8 unscathed?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Syracuse and Clemson, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson (Noon ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -13.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Syracuse covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Syracuse +400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
14
Syracuse Orange
SYR
5
Clemson Tigers
CLEM

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Finally, some respect for Clemson.

The Tigers have covered three-straight games against NC State, Boston College and Florida State, and now they’re almost two-touchdown favorites against undefeated Syracuse. The origin of this line says a lot.

I have a feeling many people will be running to the window to take all those points with the No. 14 Orange, but I’m not sold. Syracuse has been a great story, but this is easily the toughest test of its season. Don’t be surprised if Clemson wins by three touchdowns.

Lay this number now before it gets to -14.

PICK: Clemson (-13.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 13.5 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Iowa at Ohio State
College Football

Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Iowa at Ohio State

34 mins ago
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Iowa-Ohio State
College Football

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Iowa-Ohio State

57 mins ago
College football odds Week 8: How to bet UCLA-Oregon
College Football

College football odds Week 8: How to bet UCLA-Oregon

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Texas-Oklahoma State, pick
College Football

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Texas-Oklahoma State, pick

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 8: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 8: Top 25 early lines

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes