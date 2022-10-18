College Football College football odds Week 8: How to bet Syracuse-Clemson 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Syracuse Orange take on the Clemson Tigers this weekend for a Week 8 college football showdown between ACC rivals.

The Orange have posted a perfect 6-0 record this season, with their most recent win coming over NC State in Week 7.

Clemson also comes into this matchup with a perfect record. At 7-0, the Tigers have toppled teams like Wake Forest, Boston College, and, most recently, Florida State.

Which undefeated ACC squad escapes Week 8 unscathed?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Syracuse and Clemson, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson (Noon ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -13.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Syracuse covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Syracuse +400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Finally, some respect for Clemson.

The Tigers have covered three-straight games against NC State, Boston College and Florida State, and now they’re almost two-touchdown favorites against undefeated Syracuse. The origin of this line says a lot.

I have a feeling many people will be running to the window to take all those points with the No. 14 Orange, but I’m not sold. Syracuse has been a great story, but this is easily the toughest test of its season. Don’t be surprised if Clemson wins by three touchdowns.

Lay this number now before it gets to -14.

PICK: Clemson (-13.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 13.5 points

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more