Cameron Ward spurns possible transfer, declares for NFL Draft

The top name in the transfer portal won't play another down of college football.

Cameron Ward is declaring for the NFL Draft, the quarterback announced Monday. The former Washington State Cougars quarterback entered the transfer portal following the end of the 2023 regular season, though it was also reported that Ward could pursue the NFL.

Shortly after his decision to enter the portal, Ward became one of the most sought-after potential transfers, as many ranked him as the top player in the portal this offseason. While several top schools like Ohio State were rumored to be in the mix on Ward, the quarterback narrowed his possible college decision down to Florida State and Miami (Fla.), visiting both schools in December.

But neither the Seminoles nor the Hurricanes will have Ward under center next season as he's going pro. Ward declares for the NFL Draft following a strong junior season. He completed 66.6% of his passes for 3,375 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go with eight rushing scores.

Ward joins a draft class loaded with top quarterback talent. Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman in 2022, and Drake Maye are widely expected to be the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft as the latter has already declared for the draft. Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels are also entering the draft as they've run out of college eligibility, while J.J. McCarthy has been viewed as a possible top quarterback prospect if he declares.

Florida State and Miami (Fla.) appear to have already made contingent plans as they prepared for the possibility of Ward declaring for the NFL Draft. The Seminoles are also pursuing Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei, who is reportedly expected to either play at Florida State next season or declare for the draft. The Hurricanes have shown interest in Arkansas' KJ Jefferson and USC's Malachi Nelson, according to ESPN.

