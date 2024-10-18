College Football
'BIG Bets': Can Michigan find success with another quarterback?
Published Oct. 18, 2024 1:33 p.m. ET

Colin Cowherd doesn't just talk football — he makes picks, too.

Cowherd and Jason McIntyre spent part of Thursday revealing their three best bets for Week 8 of the college football season, focusing on a few Big Ten teams. 

Let's dive into their analysis from "The Herd."

(All times ET)

No. 2 OREGON @ PURDUE (8 p.m., Friday, FOX/FOX Sports App)

Colin's pick: Under 61.5 total points

Colin's thoughts: "Purdue is not a good football team. Oregon's defense will keep Purdue — which has been held under 10 points in two of their last three games — down. I think Oregon comes out offensively a tad flat. It kind of feels 40-10, 37-13."

NEBRASKA @ No. 16 INDIANA (noon, Saturday, FOX/FOX Sports App)

J-Mac's pick: Nebraska +6.5

J-Mac's thoughts: "Fun stat from FOX: Indiana has not trailed for a second this season. They're a great story. … However, they haven't played anybody."

No. 24 MICHIGAN @ ILLINOIS (3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+)

Colin's pick: Illinois +3.5

Colin's thoughts: "Michigan is now on their third quarterback. They're the worst offense of the top 25 teams. Illinois can get physical. Illinois has won two of three games against ranked opponents. It's their game of the year. Bret Bielema has been pretty good in big games."

J-Mac's pick: Illinois +3.5

J-Mac's thoughts: "Michigan is desperate for offense. I'm gonna take Illinois."

Colin & JMac's Big Bets: Nebraska (+6.5) covers, USC (-7) beats Maryland in Week 8

USC @ MARYLAND (4 p.m., Saturday, FS1)

Colin's pick: USC -7.5

Colin's thoughts: "USC, with Lincoln Riley, is 18-2 against unranked teams. They win these games. Maryland just got blown out by Northwestern. Their defense is awful. USC scored against LSU. USC scored on Wisconsin. USC scored on Penn State. USC is gonna score points here."

IOWA @ MICHIGAN STATE (7:30 p.m, Saturday, NBC/Peacock)

J-Mac's pick: Michigan State +5

J-Mac's thoughts: "Everybody saw Iowa smash Washington, but they just saw the score. They didn't see that Washington out-gained Iowa; they just kept with the self-inflicted wounds. Iowa has to go to Michigan State, and they have lost three in a row, but they're off a bye. I think that bye is big."

