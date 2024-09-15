College Football AP Top 25: Texas takes No. 1 spot for first time in 16 years, jumping Georgia Published Sep. 15, 2024 2:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Texas is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time in 16 years, replacing Georgia on Sunday after the Bulldogs struggled to remain unbeaten.

The Longhorns moved up a spot from No. 2 and received 35 first-place votes and 1,540 points. The Bulldogs, who have been No. 1 since the preseason poll, received 23 first-place votes and 1,518 points.

Ohio State received five first-place votes and stayed at No. 3 during an off week. No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Ole Miss held their places and Tennessee moved up a spot to No. 6, flip-flopping with SEC rival Missouri .

The last time the Longhorns were No. 1 was the middle of the 2008 season, when they spent three weeks at the top of the polls before losing a memorable game at Texas Tech in early November. The Longhorns are likely to settle into the top spot for at least another week with a home game against Louisiana-Monroe up next, possibly with Arch Manning as the starting quarterback.

Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, stepped in against UTSA on Saturday night when Quinn Ewers went out with an abdomen injury that coach Steve Sarkisian said was not serious. "There’s nothing like being in the game. Playing in front of 105,000 people is not the easiest thing to do. I’m really proud of Arch," Sarkisian said.

A week after the SEC became the first conference to hold six of the first seven spots, the league repeated the feat.

There was some shuffling at the back of the top 10, with No. 8 Oregon and No. 9 Miami (Fla.) each moving up a spot and Penn State slipping back to No. 10.

No. 9 Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers Highlights

Winning and dropping from No. 1 is not unusual. This is the 94th time it has happened since the poll started in 1936, and first time since Georgia and Alabama swapped No. 1 back and forth for a few weeks in 2022.

The Bulldogs needed a second-half rally to squeak by 13-12 at Kentucky — the same Kentucky team that was buried at home a week earlier by South Carolina. That was the fewest points scored by a No. 1 team in a victory since Alabama beat LSU, 10-0, in 2016.

"I don’t know much about this team, but I found out more tonight than I’ve known to this point," coach Kirby Smart told reporters after the game. Georgia has dominated the top spot in the AP poll since 2021, with 39 appearances.

In its first season as a member of the SEC, Texas stays at No. 1 in the conference where it has resided for 50 of the last 52 polls, dating to the start of the 2021 season. Only Michigan of the Big Ten in the final two polls of last season has interrupted the streak of No. 1 rankings by the SEC, which includes 10 appearances by Alabama.

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. No. 17 Michigan Wolverines Highlights

Looking ahead, both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs are off next week to prepare for a likely top-five matchup in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sept. 28 that should have voters thinking about who's No. 1 again.

Boston College joined fellow ACC member Georgia Tech in the brief-stay-after-a-long-drought club. The Eagles lost to Missouri and fell out of the rankings after moving in last week for the first time since 2018.

Arizona is also out for the first time this season after getting thumped by Kansas State.

Moving in for the first time this season was Illinois at No. 24. Texas A&M jumped back into the rankings at No. 25.

The 18-team Big Ten matched a conference record (reached 11 times previously) with seven ranked teams.

SEC: 9 (Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 15, 16, 25).

Big Ten: 7 (Nos. 3, 9, 10, 11, 18, 22, 24).

Big 12: 4 (Nos. 12, 13, 14, 20).

ACC: 3 (Nos. 8, 19, 21).

Mid-American: 1 (No. 23).

Independent: 1 (No. 17).

Here's the full top 25:

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Tennessee

7. Missouri

8. Miami (Fla.)

9. Oregon

10. Penn State

11. USC

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Oklahoma State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Notre Dame

18. Michigan

19. Louisville

20. Iowa State

21. Clemson

22. Nebraska

23. Northern Illinois

24. Illinois

25. Texas A&M

Reporting by The Associated Press.

