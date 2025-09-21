College Football AP Top 25: Miami (Fla.) Jumps to No. 2 Behind Ohio State; Oklahoma In Top 10 Published Sep. 21, 2025 2:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Miami (Fla.) jumped LSU and Penn State into the No. 2 spot behind Ohio State in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, while Oklahoma climbed into the top 10 for the first time in two years and Indiana and Texas Tech made big moves after lopsided wins over Top 25 opponents.

The Hurricanes have beaten two ranked opponents, and they turned in another complete performance in a 19-point home win over Florida to earn their highest ranking since 2017.

Penn State, which had been No. 2 since the preseason, was idle and slipped to No. 3. LSU fell one spot to No. 4 after an easy win over Southeastern Louisiana of the second-tier Football Championship Subdivision.

No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oregon held their positions and were followed by No. 7 Oklahoma, which beat previously ranked Auburn at home and returned to the top 10 for the first time since it started 7-0 in 2023. Florida State, Texas A&M and Texas round out the top 10.

Ohio State had an open date and received 52 of 66 first-place votes from the media panel. Miami got seven first-place votes, four more than a week ago. Penn State had five first-place votes and Oregon and Oklahoma each received one.

Indiana had played one of the softest schedules in the country through three games before raising eyebrows with its 63-7 hammering of then-No. 9 Illinois. The Hoosiers made the biggest move up, climbing eight spots to No. 11.

Texas Tech got a five-rung promotion to No. 12 for its 24-point win at Utah. The Red Raiders won easily despite playing backup quarterback Will Hammond most of the second half in place of an injured Behren Morton.

No. 24 TCU beat SMU to go 3-0 and earn its first regular-season ranking since it was a fixture in the top 10 in the second half of the 2022 season. The Horned Frogs, beaten 65-7 by Georgia in the national title game that season, were No. 17 in the 2023 preseason poll and hadn't been back since.

No. 25 BYU, which finished last season No. 13, picked up a road win at East Carolina and is ranked for the first time this season.

Utah (16) and Auburn (22) dropped out.

Full top 25:

Conference call

Reporting by The Associated Press.

