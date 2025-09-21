College Football
AP Top 25: Miami (Fla.) Jumps to No. 2 Behind Ohio State; Oklahoma In Top 10
College Football

AP Top 25: Miami (Fla.) Jumps to No. 2 Behind Ohio State; Oklahoma In Top 10

Published Sep. 21, 2025 2:37 p.m. ET

Miami (Fla.) jumped LSU and Penn State into the No. 2 spot behind Ohio State in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, while Oklahoma climbed into the top 10 for the first time in two years and Indiana and Texas Tech made big moves after lopsided wins over Top 25 opponents.

The Hurricanes have beaten two ranked opponents, and they turned in another complete performance in a 19-point home win over Florida to earn their highest ranking since 2017.

Penn State, which had been No. 2 since the preseason, was idle and slipped to No. 3. LSU fell one spot to No. 4 after an easy win over Southeastern Louisiana of the second-tier Football Championship Subdivision.

No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oregon held their positions and were followed by No. 7 Oklahoma, which beat previously ranked Auburn at home and returned to the top 10 for the first time since it started 7-0 in 2023. Florida State, Texas A&M and Texas round out the top 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State had an open date and received 52 of 66 first-place votes from the media panel. Miami got seven first-place votes, four more than a week ago. Penn State had five first-place votes and Oregon and Oklahoma each received one.

Indiana had played one of the softest schedules in the country through three games before raising eyebrows with its 63-7 hammering of then-No. 9 Illinois. The Hoosiers made the biggest move up, climbing eight spots to No. 11.

Texas Tech got a five-rung promotion to No. 12 for its 24-point win at Utah. The Red Raiders won easily despite playing backup quarterback Will Hammond most of the second half in place of an injured Behren Morton.

[MORE: Who Is Texas Tech QB Will Hammond? Redshirt Freshman Shines in Win Over Utah]

No. 24 TCU beat SMU to go 3-0 and earn its first regular-season ranking since it was a fixture in the top 10 in the second half of the 2022 season. The Horned Frogs, beaten 65-7 by Georgia in the national title game that season, were No. 17 in the 2023 preseason poll and hadn't been back since.

No. 25 BYU, which finished last season No. 13, picked up a road win at East Carolina and is ranked for the first time this season.

Utah (16) and Auburn (22) dropped out.

Full top 25:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Miami (Fla.)
  3. Penn State
  4. LSU
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Florida State
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Texas
  11. Indiana
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Alabama
  18. Vanderbilt
  19. Michigan
  20. Missouri
  21. USC
  22. Notre Dame
  23. Illinois
  24. TCU
  25. BYU

Conference call

  • SEC (10): Nos. 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20.
  • Big Ten (7): Nos. 1, 3, 6, 11, 19, 21, 23.
  • Big 12 (4): Nos. 12, 14, 24, 25.
  • ACC (3): Nos. 2, 8, 16.
  • Independent (1): No. 22.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2025 Heisman Watch: John Mateer Leads the Pack, Fernando Mendoza Joins the Race

    2025 Heisman Watch: John Mateer Leads the Pack, Fernando Mendoza Joins the Race

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Which Team Is Most Likely to Make Its First College Football Playoff Appearance?

    Which Team Is Most Likely to Make Its First College Football Playoff Appearance?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 4 Picks, Predictions

    FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 4 Picks, Predictions

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2025 College Football Week 4 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

    2025 College Football Week 4 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Ranking the 18 Best QB Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft: Arch Manning Tumbles

    Ranking the 18 Best QB Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft: Arch Manning Tumbles

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Diagnosing What's Really Wrong With Texas' Arch Manning, And Can He Fix It?

    Diagnosing What's Really Wrong With Texas' Arch Manning, And Can He Fix It?

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Dave Portnoy Defends Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney: 'If You Lose Him, You're Done'

    Dave Portnoy Defends Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney: 'If You Lose Him, You're Done'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Wisconsin AD Addresses 'Fire Fickell' Chants: 'Time for Me to Express My Support'

    Wisconsin AD Addresses 'Fire Fickell' Chants: 'Time for Me to Express My Support'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 4 Picks, Preview: What To Expect in TX Tech-Utah, UM-Nebraska

    College Football Week 4 Picks, Preview: What To Expect in TX Tech-Utah, UM-Nebraska

Item 1 of 3
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dave Portnoy on Jordon Hudson: 'I’m Friends With Jordon, I'm Afraid of Jordon’

Dave Portnoy on Jordon Hudson: 'I’m Friends With Jordon, I'm Afraid of Jordon’

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2025 Heisman Watch: John Mateer Leads the Pack, Fernando Mendoza Joins the Race

    2025 Heisman Watch: John Mateer Leads the Pack, Fernando Mendoza Joins the Race

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Which Team Is Most Likely to Make Its First College Football Playoff Appearance?

    Which Team Is Most Likely to Make Its First College Football Playoff Appearance?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 4 Picks, Predictions

    FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 4 Picks, Predictions

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2025 College Football Week 4 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

    2025 College Football Week 4 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Ranking the 18 Best QB Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft: Arch Manning Tumbles

    Ranking the 18 Best QB Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft: Arch Manning Tumbles

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Diagnosing What's Really Wrong With Texas' Arch Manning, And Can He Fix It?

    Diagnosing What's Really Wrong With Texas' Arch Manning, And Can He Fix It?

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Dave Portnoy Defends Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney: 'If You Lose Him, You're Done'

    Dave Portnoy Defends Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney: 'If You Lose Him, You're Done'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Wisconsin AD Addresses 'Fire Fickell' Chants: 'Time for Me to Express My Support'

    Wisconsin AD Addresses 'Fire Fickell' Chants: 'Time for Me to Express My Support'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 4 Picks, Preview: What To Expect in TX Tech-Utah, UM-Nebraska

    College Football Week 4 Picks, Preview: What To Expect in TX Tech-Utah, UM-Nebraska

Item 1 of 3
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes