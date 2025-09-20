College Football Who Is Texas Tech QB Will Hammond? Redshirt Freshman Shines in Win Over Utah Updated Sep. 20, 2025 5:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The college football world entered Week 4's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff" talking about Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton. But, by the game's end, his backup Will Hammond became the story of the day.

So, how did he fare? Well, the redshirt freshman QB took over for an injured Morton and didn't disappoint, leading No. 17 Texas Tech to a 34-10 road win over No. 16 Utah. Hammond's chance came after Morton left with a head injury in the third quarter with Texas Tech up, 10-6.

Hammond completed 81.3% of his passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns, resulting in a 211.2 passer rating. He also rushed for 61 yards on an efficient 7.6 yards per carry. The Red Raiders took control of the game with a 21-0 run in the fourth, with Hammond orchestrating three-straight TD drives after a field goal.

With the buzz surrounding his name after the magnificent performance off the bench, it begs one question: who's Will Hammond?

Where did Will Hammond rank as a recruit?

After playing football at Hutto High School in Austin, Texas, Hammond was tabbed as a four-star recruit and the No. 14 QB in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports.

In his senior year of high school, Hammond led all QBs in the state of Texas with 3,910 passing yards and 35 passing TDs, while also rushing for 1,094 yards and 19 TDs.

Has Will Hammond played for Texas Tech before?

Hammond appeared in four games for the Red Raiders in 2024, and has appeared in all four games this season. He also started Texas Tech's 2024 bowl game against Arkansas, which the Razorbacks won, 39-26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hammond entered Week 4 with a career 142.2 passer rating and 64.6% completion percentage. Prior to his Week 4 showing, Hammond recorded 200 passing yards, two TDs and an interception, and rushed for 108 yards and two TDs.

What Will Hammond's head coach had to say

After the game, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire praised Hammond's play and poise following Morton's untimely exit.

"Really impressed," Hammond told FOX Sports Reporter Jenny Taft. "Will had to do it last year at TCU when we gave up a late lead, and then he played in the bowl game, but the one thing we say all the time is ‘the standard is the standard.’ If you're going to wear the Double T, and you're going to step on this football field, you're going to play at Red Raider speed."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share