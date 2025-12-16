Notre Dame RB, Heisman Finalist Jeremiyah Love Declares for 2026 NFL Draft

After turning in a Heisman Trophy-caliber campaign, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love announced his next move.

Love, a 2025 Heisman finalist, announced on social media Tuesday that he has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. The standout lead back is, arguably, the best player at his position and widely considered among the top players in next year's draft; Love is currently projected to go eighth overall to the Arizona Cardinals in FOX Sports NFL Draft expert Rob Rang's latest mock draft .

"It is with a wealth of gratitude, I will take the many experiences Notre Dame has given me and apply those lessons learned as I move onto the next level," Love said after thanking his family, coaches and teammates for their support. "I look forward to representing my family and Notre Dame in the NFL."

Love will make his transition to the next level after a stellar junior year, when he finished third in Heisman voting after making a compelling case to win the coveted trophy. The 2025 Doak Walker Award winner started all 12 games for 10-2 Notre Dame, rushing 199 times for 1,372 yards (the fourth-most ever for a Notre Dame RB in a season) and 18 touchdowns while adding 27 receptions for 280 yards and three scores.

At the end of the regular season, Love ranked third in the FBS in yards from scrimmage (1,621) after compiling at least 100 yards in six of Notre Dame’s 12 games, including a season-best 24-carry, 228-yard performance in an Oct. 18 win over USC. He also rushed for a score in all but one of Notre Dame’s games and averaged the sixth-highest yards per game in the nation (114.3).

Love departs Notre Dame with career totals of 2,882 rushing yards — the seventh-most in program history — 594 receiving yards and 42 total touchdowns.