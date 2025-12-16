Career Update: Fernando Mendoza Posts Heisman Win on LinkedIn

In case you missed the news over the weekend, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the 2025 Heisman Trophy on Saturday. He wants his network on LinkedIn to know that, too.

A couple of days after his Heisman win, Mendoza posted a career update of his victory to his LinkedIn page to share the news.

"This weekend, I was incredibly honored to be named the 2025 Heisman Trophy recipient," Mendoza wrote. "To the Heisman Trophy Trust, the voters, and the legendary winners who have come before me, it is a privilege to be recognized alongside such an esteemed fraternity.



"I accept this honor with humility, gratitude, and a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reflects the support of my family, my coaches, and every teammate who has believed in me along the way, from Christopher Columbus to Cal and now Indiana.



"I was once just a kid in Miami chasing a dream, and I hope sharing my journey can inspire other kids to believe in themselves and chase their dreams too."

Mendoza won the Heisman relatively decisively, becoming the clear favorite to win the award after he led Indiana to its first Big Ten title in 58 years with its victory over Ohio State earlier in December. He received 643 first-place votes, with second-place finisher Diego Pavia receiving 189. Mendoza edged out the Vanderbilt quarterback by nearly 1,000 total points in the vote total (2,362 to 1,435).

That win improved Indiana's record to 13-0, giving it the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff. While Indiana's status as the only undefeated team in college football certainly helped Mendoza win the Heisman, his stats were pretty strong, too. He threw for 2,980 yards as he led the nation in touchdown passes (33) and ranked first in yards per attempt among power conference quarterbacks (9.4). He was also sixth in completion percentage (71.5), showing good accuracy for much of the season. He had 240 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns as well.

Mendoza's Heisman win came in his first season with the Hoosiers, transferring to Indiana after spending his first three years of college at California. Off the field, Mendoza has a pretty good track record as a student. He was initially committed to Yale before playing at Cal out of high school. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration from Berkeley's Haas School of Business earlier in 2025.

As Mendoza became more well-known in recent weeks, some have discovered his LinkedIn page. On his LinkedIn page, Mendoza has shown what he's done as an intern with ACRE Investment Company and Newmark. He also regularly posts updates to his page, such as announcing his endorsement deal with Adidas and sharing a Wall Street Journal profile about him in recent weeks.

Mendoza probably won't need LinkedIn to find his next football job, though. Multiple NFL general managers told FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer that they think Mendoza could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, believing he's "the top quarterback prospect" in the upcoming draft. Three scouts and two team executives recently told FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano that they all view Mendoza as a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback in the upcoming draft class to earn that distinction.

So, a career in the NFL awaits Mendoza. But he's making it clear that he has some unfinished business to tend to in the college game, first.

"This journey is far from finished, and I am proud to continue representing Indiana University Bloomington as we prepare for the College Football Playoff," Mendoza wrote.



"On to the Rose Bowl!"