College Football 2025 Rutgers Football Predictions: Scarlet Knights Ranked 62nd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 10:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Rutgers lands in my Ultimate 136.

Rutgers ranking: 62

Last year’s ranking: 36

Top player: WR DT Sheffield: First-Team All-AAC selection at North Texas last season; was one of 12 players in FBS last year to record 11 TD catches.

[Rutgers' 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Greg Schiano returns 22 players from his two-deep last year, 10 of whom were starters. And, believe me, he's going to need that depth come October. Don't look now, but Rutgers has put together back-to-back winning seasons for the first time as Big Ten members.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the loss of Kyle Monangai will be felt, Florida Atlantic transfer CJ Campbell rushed for 844 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. Antwan Raymond was serviceable with just over 450 yards on the ground for Rutgers last year. Athan Kaliakmanis has two years as a starter at Minnesota and Rutgers and while he's not likely to throw for 4,000 yards, he's an experienced field general capable of throwing for 3,000 and 25 touchdowns.

The problem for Rutgers is the whole second half of their schedule, which features Oregon, at Illinois, at Ohio State and at Penn State. Assuming the Scarlet Knights begin 3-0 with wins against Ohio, Miami (Ohio) and Norfolk State, they’ll need to find ways to claw three wins from some combination of Iowa, at Minnesota, at Purdue, at Washington and Maryland.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Rutgers Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-115) Under 5.5 (-115)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Rutgers Scarlet Knights

share