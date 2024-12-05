College Football 2025 NFL Draft: 5 prospects who can boost their stock in championship weekend Published Dec. 5, 2024 10:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The nine conference championship games slated for Friday and Saturday night will provide plenty of early round NFL Draft talent, but at this point in the season, scouts are focusing less on the established blue-chip prospects and more on potential Day 2 and 3 steals.

So, with all due respect to Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter (the top-rated prospect playing this weekend) or the arms race in the SEC title game between Georgia's Carson Beck and Texas' Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, let's dig a little deeper and identify some prospects who might truly catapult their draft stock this weekend.

[Related: Picking the winners of every conference title game]

Here are my favorite five to do so, listed in the order of their games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson Woodard, OLB, 6-3, 230, UNLV

It goes without saying that most watching the Mountain West championship game Friday night (on FOX at 8 p.m. ET) between UNLV and Boise State will be focusing on the Broncos' projected first round running back Ashton Jeanty — and Woodard will be, as well. The reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year racked up a season-high 14 tackles against Jeanty and the Broncos in a back-and-forth 29-24 loss back on Oct. 25, and the stakes are even higher in the rematch.

Woodard is one of a handful of former Arkansas Razorbacks who elected to follow their former defensive coordinator Barry Odom to Las Vegas, transferring to the Rebels and immediately proving to be a star. Woodard was wasted on the bench in Fayetteville, registering just 16 tackles in three seasons there. He flourished once with the Rebels, however, earning First Team All-Mountain West honors last season, finishing second in the league with 117 total tackles and leading UNLV with nine tackles for loss.

This season he's been even better, registering 114 tackles in two fewer games with an eye-popping 17 tackles for loss. Better yet, he's shown significant improvement in pass defense, racking up nine passes defended and four interceptions, as well as recovering two fumbles — one of which he returned for a touchdown.

For a relatively inexperienced player, Woodard shows impressive instincts. He attacks the line of scrimmage, showing excellent diagnostic skills, as well as quickness, agility and awareness of the big bodies around him, slipping blocks and making sure tackles. His fantastic seasons in Las Vegas all but assure that Woodard will be drafted next spring, but he can boost his stock that much more with another flashy showing amid Friday night's bright lights.

Jackson Woodard (7) has impressive instincts for a relatively inexperienced player, registering 114 tackles with an eye-popping 17 tackles for loss this season. (Getty Images)

Darien Porter, CB, 6-4, 200, Iowa State

NFL scouts are attracted to untapped potential like a moth to a flame, and Porter certainly has demonstrated that, emerging as one of the Big 12's better cornerbacks after spending the first half of his college career at wide receiver and on special teams. A year ago, Porter's biggest claim to fame was the fact that he had recorded three blocked kicks at Iowa State. This season, he's shown the same playmaking chops at cornerback, snaring three interceptions and already earning an invitation to the prestigious Senior Bowl.

As one might suspect given his massive 6-foot-4 frame, Porter is at his best up close in press coverage, using his long arms to corral receivers at the line of scrimmage. He is surprisingly fluid in reverse, easily turning his hips and running stride for stride with receivers downfield. Porter's agility also shows up with his downhill closing speed. Further, he may very well wind up with the longest arms of any cornerback measured at this year's combine, showing the ability to shield pass-catchers from the football, even when in a trailing position. Opposing quarterbacks have found it nearly impossible to complete passes against Porter this season. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Porter has allowed just three first down receptions all year long and he hasn't allowed a single touchdown.

Iowa State will be facing an explosive Arizona State offense on Saturday (noon ET); one that has scored at least 30 points in seven of their 10 wins so far this season. Scouts will be eager to see if Porter can continue his lockdown 2024 campaign against a gifted young quarterback in Sam Leavitt, who has already tossed 21 touchdowns against just five interceptions this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Darien Porter hasn't allowed a single touchdown this season. (Getty Images)

Cameron Williams, OT, 6-5, 335, Texas

Most of the players highlighted in this article are seniors with extensive playing experience, but Williams — who entered the 2024 season with just one career start — is unique in more ways than one.

Among the most imposing players in the country, the massive Williams has emerged as one of the nation's better offensive tackles, allowing just three quarterback sacks on 449 passing plays. Now, one of those sacks was surrendered to Georgia in the Bulldogs' 30-15 thumping of the Longhorns in Austin back on Oct. 19, which makes his rematch on Saturday (4 p.m. ET) against arguably the most dynamic pass rush in college football that much more intriguing.

Williams may have the girth of a refrigerator, but he moves like a man 50 pounds lighter. The Longhorns' right tackle is quick off the snap and shows impressive lateral agility and balance. Like a lot of taller tackles, Williams can get a bit upright in his kick-slide, negating his own strength and leaving him vulnerable to counter-moves. He needs to tighten up his technique, but scouts are enamored with his upside. In fact, of all the players in this article, Williams currently projects as the earliest draft pick, flashing the form that could earn the first-year starter a top 50 — or perhaps even first round — selection, should he elect to head to the pros a year early.

Scouts are enamored with the upside of Cameron Williams, who could play his way into a first round selection. (Getty Images)

Drew Allar, QB, 6-5, 235, Penn State

As you've no doubt learned by now, the 2025 class of quarterbacks is lacking in comparison to recent bumper crops at the position. Allar is one of the few signal-callers with the traits to excite scouts, and he is more than "just" a prototypically built quarterback with a cannon for a right arm. Allar's career 47-7 touchdown to interception ratio and massive improvement this season in completion percentage has even the most conservative of scouts taking notice.

Watch: Drew Allar launches 59-yard TD pass to Omari Evans

Allar signed with Penn State amid great fanfare, playing in 10 games as a true freshman. And while he earned plenty of buzz a year ago while throwing 25 touchdowns against just two interceptions, he only completed 59.9% of his passes and struggled in high profile matchups against Ohio State, Michigan and Mississippi in the Peach Bowl, all of which were Penn State losses.

This season, however, Allar has made significant strides as a pocket passer, completing 71.6% of his passes. If the Nittany Lions are to have any chance at upsetting No. 1 ranked Oregon in the Big Ten Championship game (8 p.m. ET on Saturday), Allar will need to play like a future NFL starter. Quarterback-needy teams throughout the NFL are hoping that he'll do precisely that.

Drew Allar has made significant strides as a pocket passer this season, completing 71.6% of his passes. (Getty Images)

Elijah Roberts, DL, SMU, 6-4, 295

Even the most casual of football fans may know the aforementioned Allar, but, other than scouts, few outside of the ACC are likely familiar with Roberts, a gifted rusher with 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks recorded over the past two seasons.

Roberts signed with his hometown Miami Hurricanes as a celebrated four-star recruit back in 2020 but struggled to get consistent playing time, transferring to SMU with 21 tackles and just half a sack in three seasons at The U. He exploded for 37 stops, including 13 for loss and 10 sacks a year ago for the Mustangs, and has been significantly more disruptive this year than his admittedly middling statistics (27 tackles, including 10 for loss and four sacks) would suggest, commanding plenty of double-teams from opponents.

The Mustangs allow Roberts to freelance a bit, letting him rush off both the left and right sides and often out of the two-point stance. Regardless, he shows a degree of explosiveness that scouts will appreciate, bulldozing would-be blockers with his leg drive and showing an exciting burst to close. Opponents "feel" Roberts, as he plays with a violence and savvy, clubbing blockers and ballcarriers with long, strong arms that have helped him register four forced fumbles over the past two seasons.

SMU enters the ACC Championship Game as a 2.5-point favorite, but many are expecting the more familiar Clemson to win at the line of scrimmage and give head coach Dabo Swinney his ninth ACC title. Roberts has shown a knack for playing his best in SMU's biggest games so far. A splashy performance against the Tigers on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET) could give him the momentum needed to challenge for a Top 100 selection next spring.

Since transferring from Miami, Elijah Roberts has racked up 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks over the past two seasons at SMU. (Getty Images)

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

share