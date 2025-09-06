College Football 2025 College Football Rankings: Oklahoma Makes Big Jump, Michigan Falls Updated Sep. 7, 2025 2:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This is the longest college football season the sport has seen. The winner of the national title game will likely play 16 games — if not more. But that’s not the reason the regular season is devalued. The regular season is devalued because, since the move to a 12-game regular season in 2006 and imbalance of conference games across Power 4 conferences — the Big Ten will play one more game against Big Ten opponents this season than the SEC will play against SEC teams — programs have been incentivized to add a team to their schedule that they are likely to beat.

In the business, these games are called "guarantees." And there are far too many of them in a sport with teams who could be playing each other in marquee games week-in-and-week-out. Among the top 25 teams I ranked here, six played games this week against FCS competition with pay guarantees ranging from $550,000 to $1.3 million.

Not all teams that paid to play this weekend choose to just show up and take a beating. Just look at South Florida's memorable upset over Florida. Wins like that one feel karmic in a sport that prides itself on fair play and the idea that on any given Saturday, any team can win. Not listed here is Kansas State paying $1.175 million to Army only to lose 24-21 in Manhattan, Kansas.

I’d much rather watch Ohio State play teams in its own weight class every week than beat a team by 10 scores with fewer scholarship players. I think most fans would prefer more competitive games too.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that, here is a look at my top 25 rankings following Week 2 of the college football season:

Week 2 result: Defeated Grambling, 70-0

Jeremiah Smith recorded an 87-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, while Julian Sayin began the game 16-of-16 for 290 yards with four touchdowns.

Ohio State paid a $1 million guarantee to the Tigers for this game.

Week 2 result: Defeated Oklahoma State, 69-3

Oregon scored 59 points against Montana State last week. The Ducks scored 69 against Oklahoma State on Saturday. They led the Cowboys 41-3 and put up 473 total yards by halftime.

Dante Moore completed 16 of 21 passes for 266 yards in what was the worst loss for Oklahoma State since 1907 — the year Oklahoma achieved statehood.

Week 2 result: Defeated Austin Peay, 28-6

Quarterback Gunner Stockton completed 26 of 34 passes for 227 yards, while Colbie Young caught all seven of his targets for 76 yards. Georgia paid a $550,000 guarantee to Austin Peay for this game.

Week 2 result: Defeated Louisiana Tech, 23-7

The LSU defense shined, allowing just 154 total yards, three third downs in 13 attempts and recording two sacks. The Tigers were helped by a Bulldogs team that committed 12 penalties for 130 yards. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier finished 26-of-45 for 237 yards with a touchdown.

Week 2 result: Defeated San Jose State, 38-7

Arch Manning started the game 8-of-11 for 153 passing yards with four touchdowns. The Longhorns led the Spartans 28-0 with 12:56 left in the second quarter.

Manning finished 19-of-30 for 295 yards with five total touchdowns in a meaningful first win for Texas in 2025.

Week 2 result: Defeated Bethune-Cookman, 45-3

The Hurricanes ran up 538 yards of offense and rushed for 194 against their HBCU opponent. Quarterback Carson Beck completed 22 of 24 passes for 267 yards with two touchdowns.

Week 2 result: Defeated Michigan, 24-13

John Mateer established himself as an early-season Heisman favorite, throwing for 270 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 74 yards and two scores on the ground.



The Sooners' defense held Bryce Underwood in check as the freshman quarterback completed just nine of 24 passes for 142 yards for Michigan.

Week 2 result: Defeated Florida International, 34-0

Kaytron Allen rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown in Penn State's win over FIU.

The Nittany Lions have yet to play a contest against a Power 4 program this season, but we will find out soon what they’re made of when they take on defending Big Ten champion Oregon later this month.

Week 1 result: Defeated Troy, 27-16

The Tigers came back from a 16-0 deficit to defeat the Trojans behind 107 yards and two touchdown catches from wideout Bryant Wesco. Adam Randall carried the ball 21 times for 112 yards and a score to lead Clemson to its first win of the season.

Week 2 result: Idle

Week 2 result: Defeated Kennesaw State, 56-9

Indiana rushed for 313 yards — 8 yards per carry — and put up 593 yards of total offense in the win. The Hoosiers paid the Owls a $1.3 million guarantee for this game.

Week 2 result: Defeated East Tennessee State, 72-17

Joey Aguilar completed 23 of 31 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns. Wideouts Chris Brazzell (125) and Mike Matthews (111) combined for 236 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 15 catches.

This marks the worst loss in East Tennessee State QB Cade McNamara's career. I bet you forgot he still plays college football.

Week 2 result: Defeated Kentucky, 30-23

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy enjoyed a second-straight 100-yard rushing performance and added a touchdown as the Rebels held on to get their first SEC win of the season.

Week 2 result: Defeated Kansas, 42-31

Quarterback Beau Pribula completed 30 of 39 passes for 334 yards with three touchdowns in the win over Kansas, while Mizzou tailbacks Jamal Roberts (143 yards) and Ahmad Hardy (112 yards) each added a rushing score. Wideout Kevin Coleman Jr. caught 10 passes for 126 yards with a touchdown as well.

Week 2 result: Defeated Duke, 45-19

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer threw for 296 yards with three touchdowns against the Blue Devils. The Illini outscored Duke 31-6 in the second half.

The 45 points scored by the Illini mark the program's highest total in a road win since 2015.

Week 2 result: Defeated South Carolina State, 38-10

Vicari Swain returned a pair of punts for touchdowns as the Gamecocks struggled on the offensive side of the ball. Heisman hopeful LaNorris Sellers finished with just 128 passing yards and a touchdown in the win.

Week 2 result: Defeated East Texas A&M, 77-3

Tommy Castellanos threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns, while USC transfer Duce Robinson caught five passes for 173 yards and a pair of scores.



The Noles paid a $450,000 guarantee to the Lions to play this game.

Week 2 result: Defeated Iowa, 16-13

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht has thrown a passing touchdown in 21 straight games, while the Cyclone defense held the Hawkeye offense to just 238 total yards. Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski completed just 13-of-24 for 83 yards.

Week 2 result: Lost to Oklahoma, 24-13

Bryce Underwood, Michigan's highly touted freshman signal-caller, struggled in the first road test of his college career. He completed 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards in the loss.

Week 2 result: Defeated Utah State, 44-22

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed accounted for 286 total yards and four total touchdowns in the win. Wide receiver Mario Craver caught five passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Week 2 result: Defeated Florida, 18-16

The Bulls are the only team in the country with two wins against AP Top 25 ranked teams through the first two weeks of the season. USF walked into the Swamp on Saturday and came away with a win against a program expected to compete for a College Football Playoff spot.

The Gators paid a $500,000 guarantee to South Florida for this game. The Bulls have outscored their top-25 opponents 52-23 in 2025.

Week 2 result: Defeated UL Monroe, 73-0

Ty Simpson completed a school-record 17 consecutive passes and finished with 226 yards and three touchdowns as Alabama bounced back following from a season-opening loss to Florida State.

UL Monroe received a $1.925 million guarantee for this game.

Week 1 result: Defeated Kent State, 62-14

Texas Tech quarterbacks combined to complete 27 of 38 passes for 371 yards with four touchdowns in the win. Adam Hill rushed for 127 yards on just 16 carries and is averaging better than 8 yards per carry through two games this season.

The Red Raiders paid Kent State a $1.5 million guarantee for this game.

Week 2 result: Defeated Georgia Southern, 59-20

Jayden Maiava threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns, while Waymond Jordan carried the ball 16 times for 167 yards and a score. The Trojans put up 755 total yards in the win.

Week 2 result: Defeated Cal Poly, 63-9

The Utes have scored 106 points in two games this season. This offense appears to be clicking with Devon Dampier at the controls and offensive coordinator Jason Beck calling plays. Dampier threw for 192 yards and matched his career best with three touchdown passes in the win.

Utah paid the Mustangs a $550,000 guarantee for this game.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

​​Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share