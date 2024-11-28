College Football 2024 College Football Week 14 action report: 'It's Buckeyes money and the Over' Published Nov. 28, 2024 10:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the first year of the expanded College Football Playoff, chaos is the clear winner so far. And more could be on the way in college football Week 14 odds.

Take Texas vs. Texas A&M for example, as that legendary rivalry finally gets renewed after a 12-year absence.

"The winner of Texas-Texas A&M goes to the SEC title game. And this is an elimination game for Texas A&M," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said.

But if A&M wins, perhaps the CFP chase gets even more chaotic.

Bookmakers and sharp bettors offer their insights on Texas vs. Texas A&M odds and more, in the Week 14 college football betting nuggets.

Lonestar Showdown

Texas A&M has been atop the SEC standings much of the season. The Aggies suffered a blowout upset loss at South Carolina in Week 10, but were still tied for first with just one conference loss.

However, A&M then lost at Auburn last weekend in quadruple overtime, 43-41. That left the Aggies at 8-3 straight, and three losses could make it tough to get into the 12-team CFP. Additionally, it put A&M in a tie for third in SEC play, at 5-2 SU.

So, even if 6-point home underdog Texas A&M beats Texas, the Aggies would still have to win the SEC title game to get into the Playoff. Texas, which is 10-1 SU overall and 6-1 in the SEC, could likely survive a loss and still reach the CFP.

But bettors don’t see that happening. The line climbed from Longhorns -4.5 to -6 within a few hours Sunday, before nudging back to -5.5.

"The action is not surprising here. They’re taking Texas by 6," Feazel said. "There was a little bit of sharp money on the A&M side at +6."

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Michigan vs. Ohio State: How much pressure is on Ryan Day and the Buckeyes?

College Football Rocks On FOX

This week’s Big Noon Kickoff is Michigan vs. Ohio State. It’s a massive rivalry dating to the late 1800s.

However, the Wolverines lost quite a few key players from last season’s National Championship team, and it shows. Michigan is just 6-5 SU/4-7 ATS, while Ohio State is 10-1 SU/6-5 ATS and on track for the Playoff.

Oddsmakers are expecting a blowout at the Horseshoe in Saturday’s noon ET start. Ohio State is a 20.5-point home favorite at Caesars, and bettors aren’t blinking at that number.

"The action we’re seeing, even with that big number, they’re playing Ohio State. It’s Buckeyes money and the Over," Feazel said, alluding to the total of 43 seeing action, as well. "Michigan is improving, but it’s a shell of the team that it was last year."

Alabama & Ole Miss: Will they miss the playoff after suffering from a third loss?

On-Campus Sharp Side

College football betting expert Paul Stone got it right last week, playing Kentucky as a 20.5-point road underdog vs. Texas. In Week 14 college football odds, Stone is hitting one of the rivalry games: South Carolina vs. Clemson.

Clemson is 9-2 SU/5-5 ATS, with its most recent game not on the betting board, as it routed FCS foe Citadel 51-14. South Carolina is 8-3 SU and ATS.

The host Tigers are looking to lock in a berth in the ACC Championship Game and, from there, a CFP berth. Clemson has won eight of the last nine meetings against South Carolina.

But Stone believes South Carolina is a worthy 2.5-point underdog — and perhaps even pulls off the modest upset — in a noon ET Saturday kickoff.

Stone pointed out that two of South Carolina's three losses were by three points or fewer (36-33 to LSU and 27-25 at Alabama). The Gamecocks led both contests in the fourth quarter.

Since the Alabama setback, the Gamecocks are 5-0 SU (4-1 ATS), in part due to the development of redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who has passed for 2,110 yards and rushed for another 489 this season. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound first-year starter has gone three straight games without an interception.

"Clemson has faced two top-30 teams this season, Georgia and Louisville, and lost those games by a total of 43 points," Stone said. "South Carolina has gotten better over the course of the season. Nobody would want to be lining up to face the Gamecocks in the playoff. I think they will go into Death Valley on Saturday and knock off Clemson."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

