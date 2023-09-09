College Football 2023 College Football odds: Who wins final Pac-12 championship? Updated Sep. 9, 2023 1:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pac-12 Conference is in its final season as we know it, and the league is off to the strongest start for any college football conference in more than 90 years, as it is the only conference in which every team remains undefeated.

No. 6 USC is off to a 2-0 start and the other 11 — including No. 8 Washington, No. 12 Utah, No. 13 Oregon, No. 16 Oregon State and No. 22 Colorado — are 1-0. Eight of the 13 wins were by 20 or more points.

Being a combined 13-0, the Pac-12 has the most wins without a loss by any Football Bowl Subdivision conference through Week 1 since at least 1980, according to STATS Perform.

It’s the first time since 1932 that every school in the conference — which began as the Pacific Coast Conference in 1916 — won its season opener.

It's a strong start for a historic conference that is going away. USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon are joining the Big Ten; Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will become part of the Big 12; California and Stanford will join the ACC, leaving Oregon State and Washington State in the Pac-12.

FOX Sports College Football Analyst Joel Klatt played quarterback for the Buffaloes from 2002-05.

"The Pac-12 is the deepest conference in the country. There is no ifs, ands or buts about it," Klatt said. "And all you have to do is look at the quarterback play. ... I didn't say best, I didn't say the top end. I said deepest. This is not an argument. This is a fact right now up to this point. ... The quarterbacks in the Pac-12 make it the deepest conference in the country."

Is the Pac-12 the deepest conference in college football?

Here are the odds to win the final Pac-12 Championship Game *

USC: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Oregon: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Washington: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Utah: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Oregon State +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

UCLA: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Colorado: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Washington State: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

California: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Arizona: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Arizona State: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Stanford: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

* odds as of 9/8/2023

How is the Pac-12 winning? Offense. The Pac-12 leads all FBS conferences in points per game (46.5) and yards per game (513.2), scoring on 57% of their drives and outscoring opponents 562-227.

In the eight games on Saturday, Pac-12 teams averaged 52.6 PPG. According to STATS Perform, it was the only time in the past 40 years that any FBS conference had its teams average more than 50 PPG (minimum eight teams).

The Pac-12 claims 10 national titles in the poll era (since 1936) — USC has seven, and Colorado, UCLA and Washington have one each.

FOX Sports College Football analyst and USFL sideline reporter Brock Huard, who played quarterback for the Huskies from 1996-98, laments the Pac-12's impending demise.

The Pac-12 is looking to send a team to the CFP semifinals for the first time since Washington after the 2016 season.

"So then the question becomes, can they make the playoff?" Klatt said. "I didn't say that they were the most elite conference. I don't know what they're going to be at the top end. I'm nervous for that conference because they could just beat themselves totally up. Everyone talks about that. Their schedules are brutal.

"They should get their champion in. If you win this conference, you're a really good team. ... I'm just going to state right now before Week 2 of the season, I believe at this point, based on what they've shown up to this point ... that the Pac-12 champ should be in the College Football Playoff. We'll see if that happens. I'm not sure if it will."

Alas, the Pac-12's undefeated run will come to an end Saturday as the Cardinal play at the Trojans.

Can the Pac-12 send a team to the CFP in its final season? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on college football and other sports.

