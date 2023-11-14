College Football 2023 College Football odds: LSU continues to be perfect for Over bettors Published Nov. 14, 2023 11:29 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Jayden Daniels and LSU have become a favorite of college football Over bettors.

The No. 19 Tigers are the lone Football Bowl Subdivision team with an unblemished Over record this season, going 10-0.

LSU is 7-3 straight up (SU) and 6-4 against the spread (ATS).

Best college football teams O/U:

LSU 10-0 (100%)

USC 9-2 (81.8%)

Memphis 8-2 (80%)

New Mexico 8-2 (80%)

Georgia Tech 8-2 (80%)

Boston College 7-2-1 (77.8%)

Utah State 7-2-1 (77.8%)

Alabama 7-2-1 (77.8%)

Virginia 6-2-2 (75%)

Vanderbilt 8-3 (72.7%)

How is LSU 10-0 on the Over?

Led by the dynamic Daniels, the Tigers are second among FBS schools in scoring offense, averaging 45.9 points per game. Oregon leads the country at 46.3 PPG.

LSU is at the top in yards per game at 560.2.

Having a less-than-stellar defense is the second part of the equation. LSU is tied for 35th in scoring defense at 28.9 PPG.

FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young said Daniels, who transferred to the bayou after a standout freshman season at Arizona State, is the key.

Daniels leads the FBS in total offense, averaging 408.2 yards per game, 57.6 yards ahead of Washington Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr.

"I am a tremendous Jayden Daniels fan," said Young, host of The Number One College Football Show. "Loved him with Arizona State, mostly because he's not just a great passer, [he's] really great at taking care of the football. And with Brian Kelly as head coach and Mike Denbrock calling the plays, they kinda let that dude do what he needs to do, whether it's running or passing."

The Tigers have had two close calls on the O/U.

In their 41-14 win over Mississippi State on Sept. 16, the team total of 55 points eclipsed the O/U of 54.

LSU barely cleared the O/U of 60 in the 62-0 win over Army on Oct. 21.

Here's LSU's weekly results on the O/U:

Sept. 3: Florida State 45, LSU 24 (O/U 56.5)

Sept. 9: LSU 72, Grambling State 10 (O/U 62)

Sept. 16: LSU 41, Mississippi State 14 (O/U 54)

Sept. 23: LSU 34, Arkansas 31 (O/U 55)

Sept.30: Ole Miss 55, LSU 49 (O/U 66.5)

Oct. 7: LSU 49, Missouri 39 (O/U 63.5)

Oct. 14: LSU 48, Auburn 18 (O/U 60)

Oct. 21: LSU 62, Army 0 (O/U 60)

Nov. 4: Alabama 42, LSU 28 (O/U 60.5)

Nov. 11: LSU 52, Florida 35 (O/U 68)

LSU has a nonconference home game against 6-4 Georgia State on Saturday, with the O/U set at 71.

Are you betting on LSU hitting the Over against Georgia State? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in college football and other sports.

