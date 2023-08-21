College Football 2023 College Football odds, futures bets: Who can be this year's TCU? Published Aug. 21, 2023 12:01 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Can a college football team in 2023 defy the odds by having a TCU-like run, making it to the national title game and potentially winning it all?

The Horned Frogs' magical 2022 season ended in a 65-7 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff (CFP) national title game on Jan. 9., a game in which UGA handily covered the 14-point spread.

However, the fact that the Horned Frogs won the Big 12 and advanced to the CFP title game was a surprise for fans and bettors. They were ranked No. 17 in the preseason poll and were listed at +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total) to win the natty. From 2018-2021, TCU was a combined 23-24 straight up.

Will there be a surprise team to make a run to the CFP title game this season? FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre picks three under-the-radar candidates to be this season's TCU.

Teams who can make CFP for the first time in 2023 FOX Sports’ RJ Young breaks down which teams can make the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history this season.

Louisville Cardinals (+20000, bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

New coach Jeff Brohm did the right thing, hitting the transfer portal hard. The Cardinals are expected to have half a dozen new starters, led by quarterback Jack Plummer.

The schedule is very weak, with the toughest game being at home against Notre Dame. There are no other ranked teams on the schedule and the toughest road game will be at Miami in November.

PICK: Louisville to win CFP (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Oregon State Beavers (+20000, bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

The Beavers open at No. 18 in the rankings after a 10-3 season. Last year, they had back-to-back losses against ranked USC and Utah. Then the Beavers had a surprising loss to Washington on the road.

This year, the Beavers get Utah and Washington at home, they don’t face USC, and the toughest test is at Oregon in the Civil War on Thanksgiving weekend.

If you believe former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei can resurrect his career, the Beavers might steal the Pac-12 and crash the playoff.

PICK: Oregon State to win CFP (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Is it the Texas Longhorns year to win the Big 12? Joel Klatt analyzes if it is the Texas Longhorns year to win the Big 12.

Kansas Jayhawks (+30000, bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

We’re talking extreme long shots, right? That’s what TCU was this time last year.

The Jayhawks had won five games in the previous three years combined. Then, in 2022, they went 6-7, pulling off shocking wins over West Virginia, Duke, Iowa State, and nearly beating TCU and Arkansas.

Exciting QB Jalon Daniels is back. Sure, Kansas has to walk before it can run, and maybe .500 should be the goal before the playoff.

Thing is, the schedule is manageable, with the biggest hurdle being a road game at Texas — the week before the Red River Rivalry showdown against Oklahoma.

PICK: Kansas to win CFP (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

RELATED: 2023-24 College football title odds, picks, predictions

How under the radar are the above teams in college football?

Those three schools have strong national reputations in other sports. The Cardinals have two national men's basketball championships, the Beavers won three national baseball titles, and the Jayhawks hold the men's basketball record for most consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (32) with two titles in that span.

Has Jason McIntyre convinced you to take a flier on any of those three teams? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in college football and other sports.

