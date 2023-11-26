2023 College Football conference title game odds: Lines, spreads for every game
It's conference championship week in college football as some teams are eyeing a berth in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and others are looking to improve their résumés for the bowl committees.
Undefeated Georgia and Michigan hold down the top two spots in the latest CFP rankings.
The slate of games on deck all feature great matchups, highlighted by the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) taking on the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) on FOX and FOX Sports App.
The winner of the Pac-12 Conference championship game between No. 4 Washington and No. 6 Oregon on Friday in Las Vegas will likely receive a CFP spot.
Fifth-ranked Florida State will make one last argument for a CFP spot against No. 10 Louisville in the ACC title game Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Below are the times, odds and TV information for the conference title game matchups.
All times ET
FRIDAY
New Mexico State Aggies (10-3) @ No. 25 Liberty Flames (12-0), 7 p.m., CBSSN
No. 6 Oregon Ducks (11-1) vs. No. 4 Washington Huskies (12-0) @ Las Vegas, ABC
RELATED: College Football National Championship odds: Michigan favored
SATURDAY
No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) vs. No. 7 Texas Longhorns (11-1) @ Arlington, Texas, noon, ABC
Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (10-2) vs. Toledo Rockets (11-1) @ Detroit, noon, ESPN
Boise State Broncos (7-5) @ UNLV Rebels (9-3), 3 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) @ Atlanta, 4 p.m., CBS
SMU Mustangs (10-2) @ No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (11-1), 4 p.m., ABC
Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-4) @ Troy Trojans (10-2), 4 p.m., ESPN
No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) vs. No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) @ Indianapolis, 8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App
No. 10 Louisville Cardinals (10-2) vs. No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (12-0) @ Charlotte, North Carolina, 8 p.m., ABC
For the latest news in college football, follow FOX Sports.
