College Football
2023 College Football conference title game odds: Lines, spreads for every game
College Football

2023 College Football conference title game odds: Lines, spreads for every game

Published Nov. 26, 2023 6:54 p.m. ET

It's conference championship week in college football as some teams are eyeing a berth in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and others are looking to improve their résumés for the bowl committees.

Undefeated Georgia and Michigan hold down the top two spots in the latest CFP rankings.

The slate of games on deck all feature great matchups, highlighted by the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) taking on the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) on FOX and FOX Sports App.

The winner of the Pac-12 Conference championship game between No. 4 Washington and No. 6 Oregon on Friday in Las Vegas will likely receive a CFP spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifth-ranked Florida State will make one last argument for a CFP spot against No. 10 Louisville in the ACC title game Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Below are the times, odds and TV information for the conference title game matchups.

All times ET

FRIDAY

Conference USA

New Mexico State Aggies (10-3) @ No. 25 Liberty Flames (12-0), 7 p.m., CBSSN

Sat 12:00 AM
CBSS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Mexico State Aggies
NMSU
25
Liberty Flames
LIB

Pacific 12

No. 6 Oregon Ducks (11-1) vs. No. 4 Washington Huskies (12-0) @ Las Vegas, ABC

Sat 1:00 AM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
6
Oregon Ducks
ORE
4
Washington Huskies
WASH

RELATED: College Football National Championship odds: Michigan favored

SATURDAY

Big 12

No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) vs. No. 7 Texas Longhorns (11-1) @ Arlington, Texas, noon, ABC

Sat 5:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
20
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OKST
7
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS

Mid-American

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (10-2) vs. Toledo Rockets (11-1) @ Detroit, noon, ESPN

Sat 5:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami (OH) RedHawks
MIA-OH
Toledo Rockets
TOLEDO

Mountain West

Boise State Broncos (7-5) @ UNLV Rebels (9-3), 3 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Sat 8:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Boise State Broncos
BSU
UNLV Rebels
UNLV

Southeastern

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) @ Atlanta, 4 p.m., CBS

Sat 9:00 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
1
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA
8
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA

Michigan beats Ohio State for the third year in a row

Michigan beats Ohio State for the third year in a row

American Athletic

SMU Mustangs (10-2) @ No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (11-1), 4 p.m., ABC

Sat 9:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
SMU Mustangs
SMU
23
Tulane Green Wave
TULANE

Sun Belt

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-4) @ Troy Trojans (10-2), 4 p.m., ESPN

Sat 9:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Appalachian State Mountaineers
APP
Troy Trojans
TROY

Big Ten

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) vs. No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) @ Indianapolis, 8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Sun 1:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
3
Michigan Wolverines
MICH
17
Iowa Hawkeyes
IOWA

Atlantic Coast

No. 10 Louisville Cardinals (10-2) vs. No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (12-0) @ Charlotte, North Carolina, 8 p.m., ABC

Sun 1:00 AM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
10
Louisville Cardinals
LOU
5
Florida State Seminoles
FSU

For the latest news in college football, follow FOX Sports.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College football coaching carousel: Texas A&M eyeing Duke's Mike Elko; Indiana fires Allen

College football coaching carousel: Texas A&M eyeing Duke's Mike Elko; Indiana fires Allen

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes