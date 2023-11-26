College Football 2023 College Football conference title game odds: Lines, spreads for every game Published Nov. 26, 2023 6:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's conference championship week in college football as some teams are eyeing a berth in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and others are looking to improve their résumés for the bowl committees.

Undefeated Georgia and Michigan hold down the top two spots in the latest CFP rankings.

The slate of games on deck all feature great matchups, highlighted by the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) taking on the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) on FOX and FOX Sports App.

The winner of the Pac-12 Conference championship game between No. 4 Washington and No. 6 Oregon on Friday in Las Vegas will likely receive a CFP spot.

Fifth-ranked Florida State will make one last argument for a CFP spot against No. 10 Louisville in the ACC title game Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Below are the times, odds and TV information for the conference title game matchups.

All times ET

FRIDAY

Conference USA

New Mexico State Aggies (10-3) @ No. 25 Liberty Flames (12-0), 7 p.m., CBSSN

Pacific 12

No. 6 Oregon Ducks (11-1) vs. No. 4 Washington Huskies (12-0) @ Las Vegas, ABC

SATURDAY

Big 12

No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) vs. No. 7 Texas Longhorns (11-1) @ Arlington, Texas, noon, ABC

Mid-American

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (10-2) vs. Toledo Rockets (11-1) @ Detroit, noon, ESPN

Mountain West

Boise State Broncos (7-5) @ UNLV Rebels (9-3), 3 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Southeastern

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) @ Atlanta, 4 p.m., CBS

American Athletic

SMU Mustangs (10-2) @ No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (11-1), 4 p.m., ABC

Sun Belt

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-4) @ Troy Trojans (10-2), 4 p.m., ESPN

Big Ten

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) vs. No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) @ Indianapolis, 8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Atlantic Coast

No. 10 Louisville Cardinals (10-2) vs. No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (12-0) @ Charlotte, North Carolina, 8 p.m., ABC

