College Football
2023 College Football Bad Beats: 2 late TDs, interception sink Baylor bettors
College Football

2023 College Football Bad Beats: 2 late TDs, interception sink Baylor bettors

Published Sep. 9, 2023 7:14 p.m. ET

As the clock was winding down to the final two minutes in Saturday's college football game between the No. 12 Utah Utes and the Baylor Bears, Baylor bettors were in decent shape.

Baylor (+6.5 points) was leading 13-6.

RELATED: Bettor puts $1 million on Colorado to cover vs. Nebraska

Utah, without starting quarterback Cam Rising (knee) for the second straight week, tied the score as Nate Johnson found the end zone on a 7-yard run with 1:56 to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember the motto of the underdog bettor: Covering the spread is the most important thing.

But the Bears threw an interception on the third play from their own territory and the Utes took over at the Baylor 29 with 91 seconds left.

A holding penalty wiped out a Utah first down, leaving the Utes with third-and-6 from the 25.

If Baylor could get a stop and hold Utah to a field goal, bettors who took the points would cash in. But the Bears failed to get that stop, as Ja'Quinden Jackson ran 12 yards for a first down.

Utah's Jaylon Glover thought about trying to run more clock and set up a chip-shot field goal but got shoved into the end zone by a Baylor player for an 11-yard TD with 17 seconds left to make it 20-13.

Baylor still had a chance as Sawyer Robertson completed a pass to Hal Presley for 47 yards to the Utah 22.

But Robertson's final pass to the end zone was incomplete as time expired.

It wouldn't be a bad beat without some controversy.

Stay with FOX Sports as we'll track wild wins and bad beats in football and other sports.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College football Week 2 top plays: Oregon-Texas Tech; Texas-Alabama, more

College football Week 2 top plays: Oregon-Texas Tech; Texas-Alabama, more

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes