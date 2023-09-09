College Football 2023 College Football Bad Beats: 2 late TDs, interception sink Baylor bettors Published Sep. 9, 2023 7:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As the clock was winding down to the final two minutes in Saturday's college football game between the No. 12 Utah Utes and the Baylor Bears, Baylor bettors were in decent shape.

Baylor (+6.5 points) was leading 13-6.

Utah, without starting quarterback Cam Rising (knee) for the second straight week, tied the score as Nate Johnson found the end zone on a 7-yard run with 1:56 to go.

Remember the motto of the underdog bettor: Covering the spread is the most important thing.

But the Bears threw an interception on the third play from their own territory and the Utes took over at the Baylor 29 with 91 seconds left.

A holding penalty wiped out a Utah first down, leaving the Utes with third-and-6 from the 25.

If Baylor could get a stop and hold Utah to a field goal, bettors who took the points would cash in. But the Bears failed to get that stop, as Ja'Quinden Jackson ran 12 yards for a first down.

Utah's Jaylon Glover thought about trying to run more clock and set up a chip-shot field goal but got shoved into the end zone by a Baylor player for an 11-yard TD with 17 seconds left to make it 20-13.

Baylor still had a chance as Sawyer Robertson completed a pass to Hal Presley for 47 yards to the Utah 22.

But Robertson's final pass to the end zone was incomplete as time expired.

It wouldn't be a bad beat without some controversy.

